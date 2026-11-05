Edge Copper Corporation (TSX: EDCU) Joins TSX Gainers List On Large Discovery
The stock makes the TSX top gainers list, currently trading at 0.4575 +0.1025 (+28.87%) as of this report. Precious metals have had a big rebound following the midterms, with spot gold trading over $4100 US. Mining stocks are once again attracting retail investors.
Edge Copper Corporation (TSX: EDCU) announced a large porphyry-style hypogene (sulfide) copper-gold-silver-molybdenum (Cu-Au-Ag-Mo) discovery immediately beneath the oxide porphyry copper deposit at its 100%-owned Zonia Copper Project ("Zonia" or the "Project") in Arizona. All 13 holes drilled below the oxide deposit have intersected sulfide mineralization along approximately 9,800 feet (ft) (2,980 metres (m)) of strike length; seven were extended to test it at depth.
Induced polarization (IP) surveys outline a substantially larger chargeability footprint approximately 16,400 ft (5,000 m) long and 3,300 ft (1,000 m) wide at 2,000 ft (600 m) depth. Widely spaced drilling has tested approximately 60% of that strike length, and several of the deepest holes ended in mineralization.Discovery Highlights
Scale and continuity All 13 holes drilled below the oxide deposit intersected sulfide Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization over approximately 9,800 ft of strike. Six were oxide definition holes stopped shortly after entering sulfide; seven were extended to test sulfide Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization at depth. The IP footprint extends approximately 16,400 ft along strike, indicating that the system is larger than the area drilled to date.
- ZND0063 Intersected 876 ft grading 0.38% Copper Equivalent (CuEq) (0.26% Total Copper (CuT), 0.10 g/t Au, 1.29 g/t Ag and 62 ppm Mo) from 1,075 ft to the end of the hole at 1,951 ft. Includes:
- 80 ft of 0.57% CuEq (0.40% CuT, 0.16 g/t Au, 2.30 g/t Ag and 43 ppm Mo) from 1,715 ft; and, 40 ft of 0.70% CuEq (0.52% CuT, 0.16 g/t Au, 3.05 g/t Ag and 45 ppm Mo) from 1,825 ft. The hole ended in mineralization.
- 71 ft of 0.64% CuEq (0.42% CuT, 0.16 g/t Au, 1.18 g/t Ag and 218 ppm Mo); and, 113 ft of 0.62% CuEq (0.43% CuT, 0.16 g/t Au, 1.28 g/t Ag and 100 ppm Mo).
- 90 ft of 0.55% CuEq (0.33% CuT, 0.23 g/t Au, 2.51 g/t Ag and 11 ppm Mo); and, 50 ft of 0.67% CuEq (0.42% CuT, 0.24 g/t Au, 2.76 g/t Ag and 48 ppm Mo).
- 70 ft of 0.47% CuEq (0.32% CuT, 0.13 g/t Au, 2.23 g/t Ag and 33 ppm Mo).
- 80 ft of 0.51% CuEq (0.33% CuT, 0.19 g/t Au, 1.90 g/t Ag and 9 ppm Mo); and, 20 ft of 1.01% CuEq (0.62% CuT, 0.40 g/t Au, 4.10 g/t Ag and 20 ppm Mo).
The 2026 program was designed primarily to define the oxide copper deposit, so most holes were stopped shortly after entering the underlying sulfide zone.
The principal result, ZND0063, intersected oxide copper mineralization grading 0.33% Total Copper (CuT) over 277 ft from surface, as previously reported on October 7, 2026. Immediately below the base of oxide, the hole intersected the following:
- 138 ft grading 0.37% CuEq (0.26% CuT, 0.09 g/t Au, 1.48 g/t Ag and 62 ppm Mo) from 277 ft to 415 ft. 410 ft grading 0.29% CuEq (0.19% CuT, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.63 g/t Ag and 54 ppm Mo) between 565 ft and 1,045 ft. 876 ft grading 0.38% CuEq (0.26% CuT, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.29 g/t Ag and 62 ppm Mo) from 1,075 ft to the end of the hole at 1,951 ft. Including:
- 80 ft of 0.57% CuEq (0.40% CuT, 0.16 g/t Au, 2.30 g/t Ag and 43 ppm Mo) from 1,715 ft 40 ft of 0.70% CuEq (0.52% CuT, 0.16 g/t Au, 3.05 g/t Ag and 45 ppm Mo) from 1,825 ft.
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