Unlock A Season Of Enchantment At Galaxy Macau, With A Dazzling Luxury Maison-Inspired Winter Wonderland
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden> Where European artistry meets Macau's East-meets-West appeal: Galaxy Macau presents a glittering Christmas collaboration with one of the world's leading luxury maisons. As the sole Festive showcase in Southern China, the award-winning integrated resort hosts the largest indoor exhibit of its kind in Asia.
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – As Macau sparkles with the magic of the festive season, transforming the city into one of Asia's most captivating winter destinations, Galaxy Macau will unveil a majestic, experiential holiday installation, unique to Southern China. Showcasing a dazzling monumental mansion inspired by a signature classic by one of the world's leading luxury houses, a magical winter wonderland awaits at the award-winning integrated resort. As one of only five exclusive showcases by the luxury maison in Asia, and the largest indoor exhibit of its kind in the region, this extraordinary installation heralds a bountiful season of immersive artistry, exceptional hospitality and festive indulgence.
Home to a constellation of world-class hospitality, luxury retail and curated lifestyle experiences, Galaxy Macau will once again take centre stage in Macau's winter celebrations, transforming the integrated resort into a winter wonderland where creativity, refined European-inspired craftsmanship and festive illuminations come to life, in a series of interactive displays that will delight guests from around the world.
For those wishing to extend their festivities, Galaxy Macau's exclusive collection of nine award-winning hotels offers an unparalleled seasonal retreat, where peerless hospitality, acclaimed dining and exclusive experiences come together in effortless elegance with glittering festive displays and unique experiential moments with each property's signature touches bringing the festivities to life.
Galaxy Promenade Dazzles in a Show-Stopping Display of Artistry
At the heart of the season lies a collaboration with one of the world's famed French luxury maisons, presenting the year's most dazzling festive showcase in a nod to European couture and atelier craft, only at Galaxy Promenade.
Taking centre stage in the Pearl Lobby at Galaxy Macau, one of the maison's most iconic signature creations will be reinterpreted as a magnificent Christmas mansion, reimagined as an immersive three-dimensional, 7.5-metre installation. Dusted in snow, and adorned with festive accoutrements and animated decorative elements, this monumental centrepiece brings together theatrical grandeur and the maison's unmistakable design language, poised to spark festive delight, joy and wonder for all visitors.
As the largest indoor installation of its kind in Asia, among just five regional exhibits and the sole showcase in Southern China, it represents a rare convergence of luxury craftsmanship, artistic expression and magical experiences. Monumental in scale yet intricate in execution, it transforms Galaxy Promenade into a photogenic destination for luxury connoisseurs of all ages.
Complementing the luxury maison's glittering installation, a 7.5-metre Christmas tree, framed by dancing dolls, and novelty ornaments blanketed with snow, will stand outside its boutique at Galaxy Promenade, creating yet another exclusive seasonal landmark for visitors to create photo moments within the luxury resort.
Throughout the season, Galaxy Promenade will unveil a succession of immersive brand activations, bespoke experiences and exclusive showcases. Home to one of Asia's most prestigious collections of luxury maisons and lifestyle brands, the destination will offer privileged access to bountiful festive discoveries, available only during this merry celebratory period.
Across Galaxy Macau, participating maisons and brands will present a curated programme of show-stopping seasonal experiences, from exclusive gifting inspirations and interactive workshops to simmering limited-time displays and novel festive encounters, creating stylish moments of discovery with every visit.
Galaxy Macau's nine distinctive hotel Christmas trees inspired by the signature character of each iconic property, will create an elegant festive wonderland for guests to explore.
Curated Festive Family Moments
Complementing the grandeur of the season's artistic showcases, Galaxy Macau will present a thoughtfully curated collection of family experiences designed to inspire discovery, creativity and meaningful connection.
At Galaxy Kidz, our little guests can embark on the exclusive“Twinkle Treasures” adventure, an imaginative festive journey of exploration and play. Festive workshops at Galaxy Kidz and JW Kids' Club will encourage hands-on creativity, while limited-edition, novelty keepsakes offer lasting reminders of the season's most treasured moments. Beloved Wavey the Peacock will also make special appearances throughout the celebrations, strutting for the season in his finest festive livery.
Extending the spirit of giving beyond the resort, Galaxy Kidz will launch its year-end tradition of meaningful festive charity, inviting guests to participate in community engagement and share warmth and festive blessings across Macau.
Adding to the experiential festivities, local children's choirs will be performing a repertoire of beloved Christmas carols at Banyan Tree Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau on 3, 4 and 11 December, filling the resort with joyful merriment and the heartwarming spirit of the season.
“Jingle Paws”, the interactive sculptural installation of a monumental mechanical plush cat, will be newly dressed forfor Christmas and continuess its mission to delight guests with playful and lifelike movements throughout the day at Jade Lobby, creating an unforgettable photo opportunity and immersive, highly shareable experience for guests of all ages to enjoy.
Galaxy Redefines Seasonal Gifting Inspired by Local Flavours
Celebrating the world-renowned unique character and creativity of Macau, East Square will be transformed into a vibrant Winter Bazaar showcasing festive offerings from the city's time-honoured brands and local SMEs.
Bringing together artisanal treats and collectibles, including seasonal delicacies and sought-after souvenirs, the bazaar offers a distinctive expression of local craftsmanship and entrepreneurial vitality. The ultimate gift-filled seasonal marketplace will serve as a platform for cultural exchange and discovery, inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with the people, flavours and traditions that contribute to Macau's unique identity.
As the season for sharing, the Winter Bazaar reflects Galaxy Macau's longstanding commitment to supporting local SMEs and contributing to Macau's economic diversification, while creating a meaningful platform for local businesses to connect with a wider audience during one of the year's most celebrated seasons
In addition, Galaxy Rewards members can enjoy a selection of exclusive, member-only privileges, including priority access to a collection of personalised activities for the perfect memorable Christmas celebrations. New members can also enjoy rewarding experiences throughout the award-winning integrated resort, with a programme of festive fun and special delights.
For the latest festive updates and seasonal experiences, visit and download the Galaxy Resort App, prior to registering as a Galaxy Rewards member, to stay connected to upcoming highlights and exclusive offerings.
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – As Macau sparkles with the magic of the festive season, transforming the city into one of Asia's most captivating winter destinations, Galaxy Macau will unveil a majestic, experiential holiday installation, unique to Southern China. Showcasing a dazzling monumental mansion inspired by a signature classic by one of the world's leading luxury houses, a magical winter wonderland awaits at the award-winning integrated resort. As one of only five exclusive showcases by the luxury maison in Asia, and the largest indoor exhibit of its kind in the region, this extraordinary installation heralds a bountiful season of immersive artistry, exceptional hospitality and festive indulgence.
Home to a constellation of world-class hospitality, luxury retail and curated lifestyle experiences, Galaxy Macau will once again take centre stage in Macau's winter celebrations, transforming the integrated resort into a winter wonderland where creativity, refined European-inspired craftsmanship and festive illuminations come to life, in a series of interactive displays that will delight guests from around the world.
For those wishing to extend their festivities, Galaxy Macau's exclusive collection of nine award-winning hotels offers an unparalleled seasonal retreat, where peerless hospitality, acclaimed dining and exclusive experiences come together in effortless elegance with glittering festive displays and unique experiential moments with each property's signature touches bringing the festivities to life.
Galaxy Promenade Dazzles in a Show-Stopping Display of Artistry
At the heart of the season lies a collaboration with one of the world's famed French luxury maisons, presenting the year's most dazzling festive showcase in a nod to European couture and atelier craft, only at Galaxy Promenade.
Taking centre stage in the Pearl Lobby at Galaxy Macau, one of the maison's most iconic signature creations will be reinterpreted as a magnificent Christmas mansion, reimagined as an immersive three-dimensional, 7.5-metre installation. Dusted in snow, and adorned with festive accoutrements and animated decorative elements, this monumental centrepiece brings together theatrical grandeur and the maison's unmistakable design language, poised to spark festive delight, joy and wonder for all visitors.
As the largest indoor installation of its kind in Asia, among just five regional exhibits and the sole showcase in Southern China, it represents a rare convergence of luxury craftsmanship, artistic expression and magical experiences. Monumental in scale yet intricate in execution, it transforms Galaxy Promenade into a photogenic destination for luxury connoisseurs of all ages.
Complementing the luxury maison's glittering installation, a 7.5-metre Christmas tree, framed by dancing dolls, and novelty ornaments blanketed with snow, will stand outside its boutique at Galaxy Promenade, creating yet another exclusive seasonal landmark for visitors to create photo moments within the luxury resort.
Throughout the season, Galaxy Promenade will unveil a succession of immersive brand activations, bespoke experiences and exclusive showcases. Home to one of Asia's most prestigious collections of luxury maisons and lifestyle brands, the destination will offer privileged access to bountiful festive discoveries, available only during this merry celebratory period.
Across Galaxy Macau, participating maisons and brands will present a curated programme of show-stopping seasonal experiences, from exclusive gifting inspirations and interactive workshops to simmering limited-time displays and novel festive encounters, creating stylish moments of discovery with every visit.
Galaxy Macau's nine distinctive hotel Christmas trees inspired by the signature character of each iconic property, will create an elegant festive wonderland for guests to explore.
Curated Festive Family Moments
Complementing the grandeur of the season's artistic showcases, Galaxy Macau will present a thoughtfully curated collection of family experiences designed to inspire discovery, creativity and meaningful connection.
At Galaxy Kidz, our little guests can embark on the exclusive“Twinkle Treasures” adventure, an imaginative festive journey of exploration and play. Festive workshops at Galaxy Kidz and JW Kids' Club will encourage hands-on creativity, while limited-edition, novelty keepsakes offer lasting reminders of the season's most treasured moments. Beloved Wavey the Peacock will also make special appearances throughout the celebrations, strutting for the season in his finest festive livery.
Extending the spirit of giving beyond the resort, Galaxy Kidz will launch its year-end tradition of meaningful festive charity, inviting guests to participate in community engagement and share warmth and festive blessings across Macau.
Adding to the experiential festivities, local children's choirs will be performing a repertoire of beloved Christmas carols at Banyan Tree Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau on 3, 4 and 11 December, filling the resort with joyful merriment and the heartwarming spirit of the season.
“Jingle Paws”, the interactive sculptural installation of a monumental mechanical plush cat, will be newly dressed forfor Christmas and continuess its mission to delight guests with playful and lifelike movements throughout the day at Jade Lobby, creating an unforgettable photo opportunity and immersive, highly shareable experience for guests of all ages to enjoy.
Galaxy Redefines Seasonal Gifting Inspired by Local Flavours
Celebrating the world-renowned unique character and creativity of Macau, East Square will be transformed into a vibrant Winter Bazaar showcasing festive offerings from the city's time-honoured brands and local SMEs.
Bringing together artisanal treats and collectibles, including seasonal delicacies and sought-after souvenirs, the bazaar offers a distinctive expression of local craftsmanship and entrepreneurial vitality. The ultimate gift-filled seasonal marketplace will serve as a platform for cultural exchange and discovery, inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with the people, flavours and traditions that contribute to Macau's unique identity.
As the season for sharing, the Winter Bazaar reflects Galaxy Macau's longstanding commitment to supporting local SMEs and contributing to Macau's economic diversification, while creating a meaningful platform for local businesses to connect with a wider audience during one of the year's most celebrated seasons
In addition, Galaxy Rewards members can enjoy a selection of exclusive, member-only privileges, including priority access to a collection of personalised activities for the perfect memorable Christmas celebrations. New members can also enjoy rewarding experiences throughout the award-winning integrated resort, with a programme of festive fun and special delights.
For the latest festive updates and seasonal experiences, visit and download the Galaxy Resort App, prior to registering as a Galaxy Rewards member, to stay connected to upcoming highlights and exclusive offerings.
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