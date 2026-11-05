18Th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair Opens Today



Hong Kong, Nov 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 1 8 th edition of the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today and runs for three days (5 to 7 November) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. On the final day of the fair (7 November), the designated " Saturday Fiesta " zone will open to public aged 18 or above, offering an opportunity to sample fine wines and spirits from around the world, join a series of themed activities and experience diverse drinking cultures. This year's fair brings together more than 620 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions, showcasing wines, spirits and beverages from more than 40 origins worldwide, including spirits, wines, sake, beers, low-alcohol and alcohol-free beverages. The fair features a strong international presence, including returning exhibitors from France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom and Australia, alongside exhibitors arriving from Latin American countries such as Argentina, Mexico and Peru. Georgia, Romania, Slovakia and Uruguay are participating for the first time, while Calabria in Southern Italy and Brazil also make their debuts as participating pavilions. The strong international exhibitor line-up underscores Hong Kong's role as a gateway connecting global products with buyers from around the world, broadening sourcing opportunities and showcasing the evolving diversity of the wine and spirits industry. At the same time, it further reinforces Hong Kong's position as an international trading hub for the wine and spirits industry. Expanded World of Spirits zone returns; Chinese Baijiu and Chinese wines leverage Hong Kong to access global markets Hong Kong's role as a trading centre for high-end liquor extends beyond the trade itself, it also supports the synergistic development of related industry sectors, including auctions, retail, catering, warehousing and logistics, and professional services. The city continues to leverage its unique role as a "superconnector" and "super value-adder", attracting international wine and spirits companies to use Hong Kong as a gateway to the Asian market while supporting Chinese Mainland industry players in accessing global markets. Benefiting from the reduction in liquor duty, the acclaimed World of Spirits zone has further expanded this year. The zone brings together spirits exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, covering the world's eight major spirits categories. Highlights include Slovakia's BENTIANNA Brandy Liqueur (Booth: 3E-B13); Australia's Ironbark Red Whisky (Booth: 3E-C30), renowned for its delicate melon and malt toffee aromas; Russia's Klimlin Palace Legendary Vodka (Booth: 3D-B21), crafted from premium winter wheat and natural soft water for a pure and smooth palate; Mexico's premium tequila Tequila Fregón (Booth: 3E-C24); as well as soju from Korea, rum from the United Kingdom and Canada, gin from Czechia and Chinese baijiu. Together, these products showcase the dynamism, diversity and innovation of the global spirits market. Chinese baijiu takes centre stage in the zone, with the "Top 10 Chinese Baijiu Brands", including Moutai and Yanghe, exhibiting at the fair. A brand-new Baijiu Cultural Display Area has also been introduced, combining culture, technology and interactive experiences to showcase baijiu production processes as well as the digital presentation of the classic text on Chinese alcoholic drinks' historical book "Jiudian", enabling visitors to gain a comprehensive understanding of the history, culture and traditional craftsmanship underpinning Chinese baijiu. Meanwhile, China's wine and spirits industry has actively pursued international expansion in recent years. Chinese baijiu producers continue to innovate in product development, drinking experiences and brand promotion, with a focus on younger consumers, internationalisation and diversification. The goal is to attract a new generation of consumers while opening up to overseas markets. The "Chinese Baijiu Go Global" seminar, held today, attracted significant industry participation and facilitated discussions on baijiu brands "going global" and international development strategies, reflecting the growing industry focus on the globalisation of Chinese baijiu. Alongside the accelerated overseas expansion of baijiu, emerging Chinese wines have also been leveraging Hong Kong's international trading platform to reach overseas markets. A series of wine tasting sessions featuring wines from regions including Xinjiang and Ningxia will be held during the fair, allowing international buyers to experience the distinctive character and quality of Chinese wines at first hand and helping to bring quality Chinese products to the global stage. In addition to international brands and renowned Chinese labels, the fair also features a growing number of local brands that creatively blend traditional distilling techniques with unique Hong Kong flavours. Notable examples include Quadran Gin Salty Lime London Dry Gin from Quadran Limited (Booth: 3C-D28), inspired by the beloved Hong Kong drink "Salted Lemon 7-Up", and CATNIP tea gin – YUAN YANG from N.I.P . (Booth: 3C-E27), which combines tea, coffee and gin flavours. These products demonstrate the creativity and vitality of Hong Kong's young wine and spirits enterprises. The fair also presents a range of distinctive beers and alcohol-free beverages to meet growing demand for diverse drinking experiences. For example, Cleddau Brewing Co. from Wales, United Kingdom (Booth: 3C-C18), introduces its innovative twin-format craft beer range featuring both HI (higher alcohol) and LO (lower alcohol) versions, while Korea's Rapunzel (Booth: 3D-B23) offers alcohol-free fermented beverages with refreshing floral and fruity aromas as well as wine-like complexity. Such products reflect the increasing market interest in low- and no-alcohol beverages, providing buyers with broader sourcing options. Professional sommeliers recommend must-try wines and spirits; over 40 events bring together industry experts This year's fair features more than 40 events, including tasting sessions, forums and networking activities. One of the most popular programmes, Sommelier' s Picks returns, featuring recommendations selected through blind tastings by Master Sommelier Derek Li and award-winning sommeliers Carlito Chiu and Anty Fung. These provide valuable selection guidance for both trade buyers and consumers. This year's selections covered six categories: red wine, white wine, sake and rice wine, whisky, Chinese baijiu and other spirits. The following wines and spirits were selected by the three judges: Red wine - Craig's Reserve; Czechia (Exhibitor name: Stapleton Winery; Booth no.: 3E-A16)

- B FARM ESTATE SPARKLING SHIRAZ; Australia (Exhibitor name: B FARM AUSTRALIA LIMITED; Booth no.: 3D-C22)

- KURTZ FAMILY VINEYARDS BOUNDARY ROW GSM; Australia (Exhibitor name: MINLE PTY LTD; Booth no.: 3E-D11A)

- AMARONE; Georgia (Exhibitor name: BIXIO PRODUTTORI; Booth no.: 3B-B12);

- China (Exhibitor name: Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards Co.,Ltd; Booth no.: 3D-D18);

- China (Exhibitor name: Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards Co.,Ltd; Booth no.: 3D-D18) White Wine - KISI QVEVRI; Georgia (Exhibitor name: 39 Qvevri; Booth no.: 3E-C02)

- KIRKTON ESTATE AGNES CHARDONNAY; Australia (Exhibitor name: MINLE PTY LTD; Booth no.: 3E-D11A);

- China (Exhibitor name: Pazhu Vineyard; Booth no.: 3D-A22)

- Chateau de Pierreclos - Au Vignerais; France (Exhibitor name: BONNET & Associes; Booth no.: 3E-C25) Chinese Baijiu - China (Exhibitor name: Zhejiang Tongshan Zuimeiren Distillery Co., Ltd.; Booth no.: 3C-E02)

- Jia Ling Jiang Jiu Jia 30 Cang; China (Exhibitor name: Sichuan Jialing Jiang Jiu Ye You Xian Gong Si; Booth no.: 3D-A02) Sake and Rice Wine - Junmai daiginjo Tentaka Kokoro; Japan (Exhibitor name: TENTAKA SHUZO CO., LTD; Booth no.: 3C-B02)

- SUCRE; South Korea (Exhibitor name: KOTRA HONG KONG; Booth no.: 3D-B23) Whisky and Spirits - IRONBARK SMOKED WHISKY; Australia (Exhibitor name: Goodradigbee Distillers Pty Ltd; Booth no.: 3E-C30)

- Bardstown Bourbon Company Bottled in Bond Bourbon Whiskey; America (Exhibitor name: Lofted Spirits; Booth no.: 3E-C15) Other Liquors - DARKDROP COLD BREWED COFFEE LIQUEUR; Australia (Exhibitor name: B.FARM AUSTRALIA LIMITED; Booth no.: 3D-C22)

- DNA Distillery Gold rakija; Australia (Exhibitor name: DNA Distillery; Booth no.: 3E-C32)

- Autumn Dry Gin; Australia (Exhibitor name: Thirteenth Botanical; Booth no.: 3E-D27)

- Soorok Signature Blend No.2; South Korea (Exhibitor name: KOTRA HONG KONG; Booth no.: 3D-B23) For the first time, the two professional sommeliers, Ca r lito Chiu and Derek Li, will also host a dedicated Sommeliers' Picks sharing session on the public day, where they will introduce selected wines and spirits, share tasting insights and discuss the latest market trends. Visitors will also have an opportunity to taste the featured products. The fair also welcomes four internationally renowned Masters of Wine who are hosting multiple key events. Bill Liu led a masterclass today, while Debra Meiburg will host a masterclass tomorrow and host the wine industry conference to explore the evolving influence of wine ratings. Also taking place tomorrow, Xing Wei will also lead a seminar on Chinese wines. Jennifer Docherty will present another masterclass on the public day. Responding to the growing popularity of cocktail culture, the fair has curated a range of spirits- and cocktail-themed events and parties designed to provide both trade buyers and enthusiasts with immersive experiences in contemporary mixology. Following today's Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2026 – Final of HK region, the excitement continues tomorrow with the Final of China GBA region and the Creative Chinese Sauce-aroma Baijiu Cocktail Award, bringing together top bartending talents to showcase their creativity and technical excellence. Organised by KOTRA Hong Kong (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency), the spirits event Geonbae ( ê± ́ë°° ) from Korea will feature a wide range of distinctive Korean alcoholic beverages, alongside live demonstrations by renowned Korean bartenders, offering insights into Korean drinking culture and market potential. In addition, a series of premium tasting events will be held tomorrow, including a tasting of award-winning labels from the Cathay Global Wine and Spirits Awards Asia Winner Tasting, as well as tastings highlighting emerging wine regions such as Xinjiang, Ningxia and Israel, providing industry participants with ongoing opportunities to discover diverse terroirs from around the world. Public day open to ticket holders This year's public day will feature FIGARO AFTER HOURS - Where Music Meets Mixology, a cocktail and Cantopop-themed party combining DJ performances with cocktail culture, allowing visitors to enjoy quality drinks while experiencing the delights of Hong Kong popular culture. Attendees will also be able to sample wines from renowned regions such as Bordeaux and explore a wide selection of craft beers. Members of the public aged 18 or above can access the Saturday Fiesta zone on the final day of the fair to sample and purchase a variety of wines and spirits from around the world. Regular admission is priced at HK$220 per ticket. From now until 6pm on 6 November, public-day tickets are available at promotional price of HK$128 through HK01, KKday, KLOOK, Trip, WineNow Trans-Island Chinalink and Wai Shing Wine Int'l Co Ltd. Visitors purchasing promotional tickets will receive a complimentary Lucaris Crystal Wine Glass (while stocks last). Pre-registration for public-day activities is available through the fair website. W ebsite Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair: Photo download: Media enquiries: For enquiries, please contact: HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: [email protected] Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: [email protected] About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

