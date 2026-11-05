Mcilroy Hit With Two-Shot Penalty As Laporta Leads In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rory McIlroy incurred a two-stroke penalty at the end of his opening round at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Thursday for a rules infringement, with Italy's Francesco Laporta storming into the lead.

Officials ruled that McIlroy improved his lie on the 12th hole when he appeared to press down grass behind his ball with his club before chipping at Yas Links.

He initially made a double bogey on the par-four hole, but that later became an eight as he posted a two-under 70, leaving him eight shots off the pace set by Laporta in his bid for a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title.

"There's no intent. I play by the rules," said McIlroy. "I try to do everything that I can to never end up in these positions."

"But just by looking at the video, like it doesn't look very good," he added. "Obviously that wasn't my intent. I'm just trying to get a feel for the lie.

"I guess the technical term for the rule is if you press down on the piece (of grass). I don't feel like I pressed down. But at the same time, I don't want the perception of, like, people thinking like I got away with something either.

"So I'm happy to take a 2-shot penalty and move on and move into tomorrow."

Laporta fired a bogey-free 62 featuring eight birdies and an eagle to open up a three-shot lead over Jon Rahm, Bernd Wiesberger and Sam Bairstow.

Rahm, making his tournament debut after agreeing a departure from LIV Golf last month, had not played since September following the birth of his daughter.

The 36-year-old Laporta is seeking his first European Tour win while also bidding to climb into the 50-player field for the season-ending Tour Championship next week in Dubai.

"Everything was just going like a video game, like just hitting shots straight and making some putts and just giving myself opportunities," said Laporta. "I'm very happy about that."

Current Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra matched McIlroy with an opening 70, while second-placed Patrick Reed struggled and finished two over par for the day.

McIlroy Laporta Abu Dhabi Championship