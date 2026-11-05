Qatar Boat Show Traces History Of Old Doha Port Through A Story Of Sea, World's Meeting Point

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Boat Show is offering visitors a journey through the rich maritime history of Old Doha Port through a chronological exhibition entitled "A Tale of the Sea and a Meeting Point of the World," unveiled for the first time at the VIP entrance as part of the third edition of the event, which opened today and runs until November 7 at Old Doha Port.

Set against the backdrop of the very port that witnessed the beginnings of this historic journey, the exhibition recounts the story of Old Doha Port and explores the deep-rooted relationship between the people of Qatar and the sea, an enduring bond that has shaped the country's identity, heritage and cultural traditions. It also traces the port's transformation from a historic commercial harbour into a prominent tourist destination and the country's official maritime gateway.

Through an extensive collection of original documents, photographs, video footage and archival materials, the exhibition takes visitors through successive chapters of the port's history, offering an insight into its evolution and its close connection with Qatar's economic, urban and social development.

The journey begins in the 1950s, when the port was known as Al Fardah and its Merchants' Wharf served as the principal hub of maritime trade. This formative period continued until 1966, when a decree regulating Qatar's seaports was issued, marking an important milestone in the organisation of the country's maritime infrastructure.

The exhibition then moves into the 1960s and 1970s, a period that witnessed the transformation of Al Fardah from a traditional trading harbour into an officially established port. The inauguration of New Doha Port in 1971 ushered in a new chapter, as the facility began receiving commercial vessels and prominent international dignitaries. Among its distinguished visitors was Queen Elizabeth II, who arrived aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in the late 1970s.

Visitors are subsequently taken through the period extending from the 1980s to 2015, when the port's facilities expanded and its functions diversified in tandem with Qatar's accelerating economic and urban development. This era reflected the growing importance of maritime infrastructure in supporting the country's transformation and expanding its international connections.

A new chapter in the port's history began in 2016, when commercial operations were transferred to Hamad Port, paving the way for an ambitious redevelopment project that reimagined the historic harbour as a vibrant tourism destination. The transformation has brought together Qatar's rich maritime heritage and a contemporary array of distinctive cultural, leisure and visitor experiences, breathing new life into a landmark deeply embedded in the nation's collective memory.

Extending its historical narrative through to the present day, the exhibition illustrates how the port's evolution has remained closely intertwined with Qatar's broader development, highlighting its longstanding role in shaping Doha's relationship with the sea and serving as a vital gateway for trade, travel and international engagement.

The exhibition also underscores how the transformation of Old Doha Port represents a continuation of its heritage rather than a departure from it. By preserving the country's maritime identity and historical character while embracing modernity, the redevelopment has sought to strike a balance between authenticity and innovation, in keeping with the aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The exhibition is the result of collaborative efforts between Old Doha Port and several national institutions and organisations, which contributed historical information, archival records and visual materials to document and bring the port's story to life. Participating entities include Qatar Museums, Qatar National Library, Qatar National Archives, the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar Navigation Company (Milaha), Al Kass Sports Channels, Atlas Bookstore and Qatar Creates.

Through this carefully curated historical narrative, the Qatar Boat Show extends beyond its showcase of maritime and boating experiences to celebrate the enduring significance of the sea in Qatar's national story, offering visitors a deeper appreciation of how Old Doha Port has evolved while retaining its place at the heart of the country's maritime heritage

Qatar Boat Show Old Doha Port