Qatardebate Centre Convenes Discussion On Hidden Architecture Of Qatari House

MENAFN - Gulf Times) QatarDebate Centre, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), organised the fifth panel discussion in its“Qatar Connects” series under the theme“The Hidden Architecture of the Qatari House”, exploring the home as a reflection of Qatari family life and design approaches that align with local customs and traditions regarding privacy, hospitality, and providing adequate spaces for the different stages of family growth.

The panel was held in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and in collaboration with the Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE), at Multaqa (Education City Student Centre) in Doha.

The session, moderated by a board member of QSE, Eng Saoud al-Dulaimi, explored the wide-ranging dimensions of the Qatari house and the factors that contributed to shaping its identity.

The session featured a pantheon of local experts and specialists in architecture and design, including the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QSE, Eng Amna al-Naama; the Co-founder of Scratch Architecture and Interior Design, Albandary al-Harami; and architect, innovator and writer Salman al-Sulaiti.

Strategic Initiatives Lead at QatarDebate Centre, Aljohara al-Khulaifi, said the centre believes in the importance of providing a space for dialogue and debating issues that matter to the local community, noting that the“Qatar Connects” series was launched to fulfill these aspirations by hosting discussions on diverse community and development issues.

She highlighted that the session aimed to explore the wide-ranging dimensions of the Qatari house and fathom out the factors that contributed to shaping its identity, affirming that QSE is an ideal partner in this field, given its expertise and knowledge of the evolution of Qatari home design and its contributions to preserving its features, which endure in Qatar's authentic architectural heritage.

The Qatari house is the product of multiple, interconnected layers of social, architectural, and climatic factors, al-Khulaifi highlighted, noting that, although Qatari homes vary in their forms and details, they share an intact architectural identity that meets the demands of the local environment and community culture.

For her part, Eng al-Naama underscored the importance of beginning the home design process by identifying the family's needs and understanding how its members use different spaces, in addition to considering the requirements for receiving guests and the number of visitors, stressing the need to incorporate flexible spaces that can be developed and modified in the future to meet the family's evolving needs.

Al-Harami noted that every single family has its own privacy and identity, which should be reflected in the home's design, emphasising the importance of understanding family members' lifestyles, interests, children's ages, and future plans for living in the home, to ensure the design of a living space that meets their needs and reflects their identity.

For his part, architect Salman al-Sulaiti urged those planning to build their homes to carefully identify their needs and avoid excessive building space and unnecessary costs, given the additional maintenance expenses this could entail in the future.

He stressed the importance of working with a qualified architect to meticulously assess the design in a way that contributes to improving quality of life, as well as taking ample time to thoroughly study the project and select the right professionals to ensure the best possible results.

Overall, the series forms part of the centre's efforts to provide an open and inclusive platform for dialogue, bringing community members together with experts and decision-makers to discuss issues related to national development based on local experiences and expertise.

The series also contributes to highlighting the success stories and challenges Qataris have encountered throughout their professional and field experiences, while exploring their visions and aspirations for the future.

QatarDebate Centre architecture Qatar Foundation