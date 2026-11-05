Luxury, Innovation And The Spirit Of The Sea Take Centre Stage As Qatar Boat Show 2026 Officially Opens At Old Doha Pory
Visitors can explore an impressive showcase of superyachts, boats, marine technology, watersports, fishing equipment and the latest in marine lifestyle, alongside international brands, exhibitors and industry professionals.
**Location:** Old Doha Port, Doha **Dates:** November 4–7, 2026 **Opening hours:**
. November 4: 4pm–9pm. November 5–6: 4pm–10pm. November 7: 4pm–9pm
A celebration of maritime excellence, bringing global yachting closer to Qatar's shores!
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