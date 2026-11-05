Experian's New Documentary RECLAIM Shows How Financial Access And Innovation Are Creating Opportunity Around The World -...

(BUSINESS WIRE ) -- For years, Almir dreamed of meeting his granddaughter in the United States. But unresolved debt stood in the way. Thousands of miles away in Arizona, Elizabeth faced mounting medical expenses after a health crisis. In London, Rochelle worked to regain control of her finances while caring for family members. Their stories, and others like them, are at the heart of RECLAIM: Stories of Passion and Perseverance, a new documentary from global technology and data company Experian that explores how access to financial tools, technology and support can help people overcome obstacles and pursue new opportunities.

RECLAIM features five stories from the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom that illustrate how financial access, innovation and community partnerships can create meaningful opportunities for individuals and families. Produced by Experian's Sustainability team and inspired by Experian's mission to bring financial power to all, the film highlights real people whose lives have been positively impacted through products, services and social innovation initiatives designed to expand access and improve financial health:

Rebuilding after financial hardship

In Brazil, Almir and Simone each faced significant debt that limited their opportunities and aspirations. Through debt renegotiation and financial education resources, both were able to improve their financial situations and begin working toward new goals. For Almir, that meant the opportunity to reunite with family members abroad. For Simone, it meant growing her own business and building a stronger financial future.

Finding a path forward after medical debt

In Tucson, Arizona, Elizabeth faced mounting medical expenses following serious health complications. Her experience highlights the challenges many consumers face when navigating unexpected healthcare costs and the importance of support, education and access to resources that can help people regain financial stability.

Building confidence through financial tools

In London, Rochelle worked to better understand and manage her financial profile while balancing responsibilities as a caregiver. Her story demonstrates how access to information and digital financial tools can help consumers take greater control of their financial health and future.

Putting patients first

In Cleveland, Ohio, patients recovering from life-changing injuries experienced firsthand how technology can help simplify healthcare administration. Through solutions that help streamline processes, healthcare organisations can focus more time and attention on delivering care and improving patient experiences.

"At Experian, we're focused on helping create opportunities for consumers, clients and communities to thrive," said Abigail Lovell, Experian's chief sustainability officer. "These stories bring our purpose to life by showing the real-world impact that access, innovation and information can have for people working to overcome challenges and achieve their goals."

Each unique story illustrates a broader truth: when people have access to the right tools, information and opportunities, they are better positioned to achieve their goals and build stronger futures.

RECLAIM: Stories of Passion and Perseverance is available to view by clicking here.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.

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