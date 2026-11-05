Hyperice Unveils Normatec Elite Heat Legs: Integrated Heat Meets Dynamic Air Compression In A New Fully Wireless Design...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Hyperice, a high-performance wellness brand, today announced the launch of Normatec Elite Heat Legs, the newest innovation in the award-winning Normatec line and the first Normatec product to incorporate heat directly into its line of dynamic air compression therapy. As the 2024 launch of Normatec Elite signified a transformative leap forward in recovery technology, Elite Heat demonstrates Hyperice's relentless commitment to offering athletes and wellness enthusiasts alike the most comprehensive and intuitive recovery experiences in the world.

“Innovation has always been at the forefront of everything we do,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice.“Heat and dynamic air compression are two of the most trusted modalities in warm-up and recovery, and together they amplify each other. With Normatec Elite Heat Legs, we're bringing both technologies to our most advanced full-leg system in a premium, wireless design, so athletes can prepare and recover with one device. This is the most advanced Normatec we've ever built.”

Built to help anyone prepare before activity and accelerate recovery after, HyperHeatTM technology is integrated into the boots to help activate muscles, amplify and increase circulation, and soothe soreness. At the same time, Hyperice's patented Normatec dynamic air compression delivers a restorative massage designed to reduce tension and swelling. The combination of both heat and compression drives the therapeutic benefits deeper into the legs for a more amplified experience. Users can choose from five levels of heat and seven levels of compression to personalize every session.

HyperHeatTM Technology: Integrated heat throughout the boots with five levels (102-125°F / 39-52°C). Seven Levels of Dynamic Air Compression: With seven adjustable compression settings (40-110 mmHg) users are able to tailor their experience to their exact needs across five overlapping zones with gapless coverage. HyperSyncTM Technology: First introduced in the award-winning Normatec Go, HyperSyncTM technology allows the user to mimic the massage pattern automatically on both legs or run separate sessions on each leg. ZoneBoostTM Technology: Provides extra time and pressure in a particular zone of the user's choice. Performance, Unplugged: A fully wireless design with up to one hour of battery life on max heat and compression settings and up to 10 hours on compression only. Built for a Faster Reset: A new deflate button releases air quickly so users can transition out of a session faster. Travel-Ready and Connected: TSA-approved for carry-on, with Bluetooth® connectivity to the Hyperice App enabling users to personalize their recovery experience.

Built on the Normatec Legacy

Designed by a PhD and a physician bioengineer, the Normatec product line replicates the natural muscle pumps of the body, the one-way valves of the venous system, and peristalsis (cyclical waves of compression) to efficiently mobilize fluid to improve circulation, reduce swelling and inflammation, and accelerate recovery. Hyperice reset the standard for dynamic air compression with the introduction of Normatec Elite in June 2024, eliminating external hoses and control units. Normatec Elite Hips followed in October 2025 as the first fully portable, standalone dynamic air compression device engineered for the hips, IT bands, and lower back. Scientific studies have shown benefits of using Normatec include a decrease in pain sensitivity1 and muscle fatigue after exercise2, and an increase in range of motion3.

“How I feel on Sunday comes down to what I do Monday through Saturday,” said Jayden Daniels, Hyperice athlete.“With heat and compression working together, I can warm up and recover in one session without changing my routine, and that makes a real difference in how my legs feel heading into game day.”

Normatec Elite Heat Legs are available for pre-order today at hyperice for $1,499 and CA$1,999 in Canada, with orders shipping the week of November 23rd. The device is available in short (recommended for 5'7" and under), standard (recommended for 5'7" to 6'4"), and tall (recommended for 6'4" and over) sizes, and is FSA/HSA eligible. Normatec Elite Heat Legs will roll out to international markets in early 2027.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), contrast therapy (Hyperice X), and recovery footwear collaboration with Nike. Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all, from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and a TIME Best Inventions winner, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. For more information, visit hyperice.

1Journal of Strength and Conditioning, 2015

2PLOS One Medical Journal, 2017

3Journal of Strength and Conditioning, 2014

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink