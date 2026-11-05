Iconnections And Preqin, A Part Of Blackrock, Announce Collaboration To Bring Institutional Data To Violet, An AI-Powere...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- iConnections today announced a collaboration with Preqin, a part of BlackRock, that brings one of the industry's leading sources of private markets data and intelligence- spanning fund managers, institutional investors, funds, benchmarks and indices- to Violet, iConnections' AI-powered capital introduction platform.

Powered by Preqin, the integration gives Global Alts attendees access to a broader network of institutional alternatives market participants, inside the same platform where thousands of allocators and managers already discover one another, book meetings and build relationships.

“Alternative investing has always been driven by relationships, but the next chapter will be driven by relationships informed by better data,” said Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections.“Bringing Preqin's institutional intelligence into iConnections gives allocators and managers a richer understanding of who they should know, why they should connect and where opportunities may exist. Data is most powerful when it shows up where decisions are actually made. That's what we're building.”

Preqin has spent more than two decades building the data and intelligence relied on by more than 200,000 professionals globally. iConnections has built a capital introduction network of more than 26,000 allocators, fund managers and industry participants representing over $55 trillion in assets - and Violet, the platform where those relationships begin.

Through Violet, Global Alts attendees can use Preqin intelligence within their own workflows researching organizations, evaluating potential relationships, and preparing for the one-to-one meetings that define iConnections' Global Alts events.

“The future of private markets will be shaped by better data, greater connectivity and smarter workflows,” said Stephen Baker, Global Commercial Lead for Preqin at BlackRock.“Through our collaboration with iConnections, we're extending Preqin's comprehensive market intelligence into the places where investors discover opportunities, build relationships and make investment decisions.”

“We designed this collaboration so our members, Preqin and iConnections all benefit,” said Rob Tappero, Chief Revenue Officer of iConnections.“Attendees experience Preqin intelligence at the moments that matter most. With thousands of allocators and managers connecting on Violet, we see a long runway for this relationship.”

The Preqin integration will roll out to Global Alts event attendees through Violet beginning with Global Alts Asia in November.

About iConnections

iConnections is the company behind Violet, the AI-powered capital introduction platform for alternative investments, and Global Alts, its global series of alternative investment events.

The iConnections network brings together more than 26,000 allocators, fund managers and industry participants representing more than $55 trillion in assets. Through Violet and Global Alts, iConnections combines technology, intelligence and high-value in-person experiences to help the alternatives industry discover relevant relationships and build meaningful connections.

For more information, visit iConnections.

About Preqin, a part of BlackRock

Preqin empowers financial professionals who invest in or allocate to private markets with essential data and insights, supporting them throughout the entire investment lifecycle. Preqin has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for over 20 years and enables more than 200,000 professionals globally to streamline how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. Acquired by BlackRock in 2025, Preqin complements the firm's Aladdin technology platform to provide investment solutions for the whole portfolio. For more information, visit .

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