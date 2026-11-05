Shonan Beauty Clinic Named To Newsweek's“World's Best Hospitals & Clinics For Medical Tourism 2027”

Highlights

Global recognition: Shonan Beauty Clinic named to Newsweek's inaugural“World's Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027,” recognized in two of the three Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery categories, liposuction and breast augmentation Selective field: Chosen among leading institutions across 13 countries and six specialty fields; within Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, each category names only the top 75 institutions Independent assessment: Evaluation is led by recommendations from physicians and medical peers, who may not recommend their own institutions Competitive moat: Underpinned by an in-house platform for international customer care that SBC Medical has built and scaled across its group, not easily replicated Proven demand: Visits by customers from overseas grew approximately 1.9 times from Q1 to Q3 2026, in a global medical tourism market projected to reach USD 250 billion by 2034 (23.3% CAGR)

The ranking evaluates institutions on their ability to serve patients traveling across borders for care, a segment expanding worldwide. Assessment draws on recommendations from physicians, healthcare professionals, and medical tourism facilitators across the covered countries; international accreditations; patient reviews and online reputation; and the strength of support services for international patients such as interpretation and translation. Recommendations from medical peers form the core of the evaluation.

The recognition reflects a foundation SBC Medical has built across its group, together with trust accumulated within the medical community. Rather than leaving these efforts to individual clinics, the Company has designed and operated them centrally, expanding their scope in stages, which underpins this international recognition.

Trust built within the medical community

In 2025, 33 physicians from Shonan Beauty Clinic took the podium at 28 academic conferences in Japan and abroad to present their research. Beyond presenting, many served as session chairs or helped shape academic programs. Sharing clinical insight at conferences and returning external expertise to daily practice, this cycle has strengthened the Company's standing and trust within the medical community.

A reception platform built in-house, scaled step by step

The global medical tourism market is projected to grow at an average of 23.3% annually from 2026 to 2034, reaching approximately USD 250 billion by 2034 (source: Fortune Business Insights). SBC Medical has built its platform for capturing this demand in-house, rather than relying on outside vendors. In late 2025, it first focused on English-capable clinics, developing an English-language website and booking flow and testing them in live operation. Building on the results, in 2026 it rolled out“Talk Bridge,” an AI interpretation application purpose-built for aesthetic healthcare, across all clinics, enabling English-language support even where interpreters are not on site. It also established an in-house interpretation center (Chinese and English) and a specialist role, the Global Beauty Advisor, covering Japanese, Chinese, and English. Starting from a limited set of clinics and expanding once results were confirmed, the Company has built an integrated, in-house platform spanning language support, acquisition, and service. The results are visible in the numbers: from the first to the third quarter of 2026, visits by customers from overseas1 grew approximately 1.9 times.

This platform and track record are a competitive advantage not easily replicated. Procedures such as liposuction and breast augmentation, which are more invasive, require robust systems for postoperative follow-up and for responding to any complications. Shonan Beauty Clinic maintains a 24-hour medical interpretation line that connects customers to the attending physician in case of postoperative concerns or changes in condition, and the interpretation center is progressively expanding its capacity to handle interpretation for such aesthetic surgical procedures.

Scalability through group-wide deployment and global application

This platform is not confined to any single clinic. Designed and operated by headquarters and deployed across the group, it allows clinics nationwide to maintain the same standard of customer reception. The operational know-how and talent developed through inbound care in Japan form a foundation the Company can apply to its global expansion in the United States and Asia. By further advancing the use of AI in interpretation and operational support, SBC Medical will raise the quality and efficiency of customer reception and strengthen this platform at an accelerating pace.

Ranking Overview

Name: World's Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027

Presented by: Newsweek (research conducted by Statista)

Publication date: November 3, 2026 (U.S. time)

Countries covered: 13 (United States, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

Evaluation period: September 3, 2025 - September 2, 2026

Specialty fields: 6 (Bariatric Surgery; Cancer Care; Cardiac Care & Cardiac Surgery; Ophthalmology; Orthopedics; Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery)

Categories recognized: Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, liposuction and breast augmentation

Listed name: Shonan Beauty Clinic (Shinjuku, Japan)

1 Total visits by overseas-resident customers to Shonan Beauty Clinic locations in Japan supported by the Company.

Comments

Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO, SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

“More and more people are crossing borders to choose medical care in Japan, and ensuring they leave feeling it was the right choice is our starting point. We see this recognition as acknowledgment of what our clinics have built day by day, bridging language barriers and meeting each customer with sincerity. Drawing on clinical data and expertise cultivated across more than 280 clinics, we are turning that knowledge into medical AI so that anyone, wherever they come from, can access care of the same quality. Delivering reassurance beyond language and borders, and ultimately helping extend people's healthy lifespan, we intend to remain a longevity company.”

Hiroyuki Miya, COO, SBC Medical Group Co., Ltd.

“Being understood in one's own language is, for customers from overseas, a profound source of reassurance. What we have valued is not only the facilities, but the experience itself, being able to consult without anxiety and proceed with full understanding. This recognition tells us that commitment has carried across borders. Expectations for Japanese medical care will only grow, and we will keep rising to meet them so that we remain the choice of customers worldwide.”

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, hair loss treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose“Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

For more information, visit

For more insights and updates from SBC Medical, follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's plans and strategies for service expansion; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,”“targets” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC's website at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink