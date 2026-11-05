Beone Medicines Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Business Updates

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced financial results and corporate updates from the third quarter of 2026. John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, BeOne, said: “Our strong third quarter results and raised full-year guidance reflect continued rapid global growth and leadership in hematology, anchored by our foundational BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA, which drives powerful and sustained responses in patients, and now joined by our next-generation BCL2 inhibitor BEQALZI. We look forward to multiple catalysts in the coming months from one of the deepest pipelines in oncology, spanning hematology and solid tumors, accelerated by our differentiated capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization.”

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars and unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Net product revenues $ 1,855,057 $ 1,395,013 33 % $ 5,022,180 $ 3,805,619 32 % Other revenue $ 34,758 $ 17,271 101 % $ 86,144 $ 39,244 120 % Total revenue $ 1,889,815 $ 1,412,284 34 % $ 5,108,324 $ 3,844,863 33 % GAAP income from operations $ 418,675 $ 163,114 157 % $ 993,624 $ 262,101 279 % Adjusted income from operations* $ 612,226 $ 341,184 79 % $ 1,529,649 $ 755,486 102 % GAAP net income $ 384,706 $ 124,841 208 % $ 849,070 $ 220,431 285 % Adjusted net income* $ 538,735 $ 303,663 77 % $ 1,358,274 $ 692,622 96 % GAAP basic EPS per ADS $ 3.38 $ 1.13 199 % $ 7.58 $ 2.03 273 % Adjusted basic EPS per ADS* $ 4.74 $ 2.76 72 % $ 12.12 $ 6.38 90 % GAAP diluted EPS per ADS $ 3.28 $ 1.09 201 % $ 7.30 $ 1.96 272 % Adjusted diluted EPS per ADS* $ 4.59 $ 2.65 73 % $ 11.68 $ 6.14 90 % Free Cash Flow* $ 473,532 $ 354,469 34 % $ 1,069,423 $ 561,916 90 % *For an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the“Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release and for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the table at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Product Revenue totaled $1.9 billion for the third quarter of 2026, representing growth of 33% compared to the prior-year period.

BRUKINSA: Global sales totaled $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2026, representing growth of 34% compared to the prior-year period; U.S. sales of BRUKINSA totaled $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2026, representing growth of 36% compared to the prior-year period. TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab): Global sales totaled $243 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing growth of 28% compared to the prior-year period. Amgen in-licensed products: Global sales totaled $167 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing growth of 26% compared to the prior-year period.

Gross Margin as a percentage of global product sales for the third quarter of 2026 was 88%, compared to 86% in the prior-year period on a GAAP basis. The gross-margin percentage increased due to a proportionally higher sales mix of global BRUKINSA compared to other products in the Company's portfolio. Gross margin also benefited from productivity improvements resulting in lower costs for both BRUKINSA and TEVIMBRA, which was offset by a non-cash intangible asset impairment charge of $22 million associated with our decision to discontinue promotion of POBEVCY. On an adjusted basis, which does not include depreciation and amortization, or the impairment charge, gross margin as a percentage of product sales increased to 90%, from 86% in the comparable period of the prior year.

Operating Expenses

The following table summarizes operating expenses for the third quarter of 2026:

GAAP Non-GAAP (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 % Change Q3 2026 Q3 2025 % Change Research and development $ 660,784 $ 523,662 26 % $ 586,168 $ 445,904 31 % Selling, general and administrative $ 593,460 $ 528,998 12 % $ 503,719 $ 434,484 16 % Total operating expenses $ 1,254,244 $ 1,052,660 19 % $ 1,089,887 $ 880,388 24 %

The following table summarizes operating expenses for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2026, and 2025:

GAAP Non-GAAP (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Q3 YTD 2026 Q3 YTD 2025 % Change Q3 YTD 2026 Q3 YTD 2025 % Change Research and development $ 1,814,288 $ 1,530,445 19 % $ 1,586,022 $ 1,311,156 21 % Selling, general and administrative $ 1,741,771 $ 1,526,199 14 % $ 1,476,386 $ 1,271,650 16 % Total operating expenses $ 3,556,059 $ 3,056,644 16 % $ 3,062,408 $ 2,582,806 19 %

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses increased for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the prior-year period on both a GAAP and adjusted basis due to advancing early clinical programs into late stage and preclinical programs into the clinic.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses increased for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the prior-year period on both a GAAP and adjusted basis due to continued investment to support commercial growth.

Net Income and Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Share

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $385 million, an increase of $260 million over the prior-year period, primarily attributable to revenue growth and improved operating leverage. Adjusted net income was $539 million, an increase of $235 million over the prior-year period.

For the third quarter of 2026, basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.26 and $0.25 per share and $3.38 and $3.28 per American Depositary Share (ADS), respectively, compared to $0.09 and $0.08 per share and $1.13 and $1.09 per ADS in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis, basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.36 and $0.35 per share and $4.74 and $4.59 per ADS, respectively, compared to $0.21 and $0.20 per share and $2.76 and $2.65 per ADS in the prior-year period.

Free Cash Flow for the third quarter of 2026 was $474 million, representing an increase of $119 million over the prior-year period.

For further details on BeOne's Third Quarter 2026 Financial Statements, please see BeOne's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

BeOne's financial guidance is summarized below:

Prior FY 2026 Guidance Current FY 2026 Guidance1 Total revenue $6.6B - $6.8B $6.9B - $7.0B GAAP gross margin % High-80% range High-80% range GAAP operating expenses2 (combined R&D and SG&A) $4.8B - $5.0B $4.9B - $5.0B GAAP operating income2 $1.0B - $1.1B $1.2B - $1.3B Non-GAAP operating income2,3 $1.7B-$1.8B $1.9B-$2.0B 1Assumes November 1, 2026, foreign exchange rates. 2Does not assume any potential new, material business development activity or unusual/non-recurring items. 3 Non-GAAP operating income is a financial measure that excludes from the corresponding GAAP measure costs related to share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense. Guidance assumes that Non-GAAP expenses track overall expense growth.

BeOne's total revenue guidance for full year 2026 of $6.9 billion to $7.0 billion reflects performance through the third quarter and the Company's expectations for the remainder of the year. Gross margin percentage is expected to be in the high-80% range and includes the impact of product mix and productivity improvements. Guidance for combined operating expenses on a GAAP basis includes expectations of investment to support growth.

The Company is providing the following additional guidance on items impacting net income and earnings per ADS:

Other income (expense): Estimated range of $25 million to $50 million in expense, includes interest amortization from the Royalty Pharma arrangement. Income tax outlook: Earnings may provide sufficient positive evidence to reverse certain valuation allowances in 2026, resulting in a material tax benefit when recognized. The Company continues to evaluate and assess the magnitude but expects the reversal will occur in the fourth quarter of 2026. See Form 10-Q for additional updates. Diluted ADS outstanding: The Company expects diluted ADSs outstanding of approximately 118 million.

Third Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Core Marketed Products

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Priority Review designation for the Phase 3 MANGROVE filing Completed Phase 3 MANGROVE regulatory submissions in the EU and China. 29 abstracts accepted for presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2026 Annual Meeting, including interim analysis results from the Phase 3 MANGROVE study in first-line mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) to be presented during the Plenary Scientific Session.

BEQALZI (sonrotoclax)

10 abstracts accepted for presentation at ASH 2026.

TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab)

Received Japan regulatory approval for the treatment of adult patients with first-line nasopharyngeal cancer.

ZIIHERA (zanidatamab) for which BeOne holds commercialization rights in select markets

Presented Phase 3 survival data reinforcing benefit of ZIIHERA-containing regimens in first-line HER2+ gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2026 (ESMO 2026). Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for TEVIMBRA-based regimen for first-line HER2+ GEA.

Select Clinical-Stage Programs

Hematology

6 Tacabrutideg abstracts accepted for presentation at ASH 2026. Tacabrutideg (BTK CDAC): Pivotal Phase 2 portion of CaDAnCe-101 met its primary endpoint of overall response rate in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). BG-75202 (KAT6 A/B inhibitor): First patient enrolled into monotherapy cohort for the Phase 1 study for the treatment of adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

Gastrointestinal Cancers

BGB-B2033 (GPC3x4-1BB bispecific antibody): Updated data presented at ESMO 2026. Received Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission and awarded Innovation Passport, enabling entry to the UK's Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway, in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). BG-85738 (RAS ONi): First patient enrolled in the Phase 1 study of advanced solid tumors with RAS mutations.

Lung Cancer

BG-C477 (CEA ADC): Disclosed first clinical data at ESMO 2026. Received FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic CEA-high non-small cell lung cancer whose disease has progressed following prior systemic therapy. BGB 58067 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor): Disclosed first clinical data at ESMO 2026.

Breast and Gynecological Cancers

BG-C9074 (B7-H4 ADC): Initiated Starstone-301 Phase 3 study in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of adult patients with first-line ovarian cancer in maintenance setting.

Anticipated R&D Milestones

Programs Milestones Timing BRUKINSA Regulatory submission in Japan for the treatment of adult patients with first-line MCL. Q4 2026 TEVIMBRA China regulatory action for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HER2-positive GEA in combination with ZIIHERA and chemotherapy. 1H 2027 ZIIHERA China regulatory action for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HER2-positive GEA in combination with chemotherapy, with or without TEVIMBRA. 1H 2027 Tacabrutideg (BGB-16673) Phase 2 potential submission for the treatment of adult patients with R/R CLL. Mid 2027 CaDAnCe-306: Phase 3 study initiation for R/R CLL in combination with BEQALZI 1H 2027 BGB-B2033 (GPC3x4-1BB bispecific antibody) GroundBBreaker-301 Phase 3 study initiation in second-line or later HCC. Q4 2026 GroundBBreaker-201 potentially pivotal single-arm Phase 2 study initiation in second-line or later HCC. Q4 2026 GroundBBreaker-302 pivotal Phase 3 study initiation in first-line HCC. 1H 2027

Corporate Updates

Announced a multi-part collaboration with Revolution Medicines, including a clinical collaboration to evaluate drug combinations incorporating select clinical-stage oncology assets from BeOne with any of Revolution Medicines' four clinical RAS(ON) inhibitors, and a separate regional rights agreement granting BeOne exclusive development and commercialization rights to these Revolution Medicines assets in select Asian markets. Announced a voluntary agreement with the U.S. Government to expand access to innovative cancer medicines for American patients while strengthening the Company's U.S manufacturing footprint. Announced the renewal of a partnership with the BeOne Care Foundation and The Max Foundation, a leading global health nonprofit organization, to expand access to BRUKINSA for the treatment of adult patients with CLL in low- and middle-income countries through 2028.

BeOne's Earnings Results Webcast

The Company's earnings conference call for the third quarter 2026 will be broadcast via webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2026, and will be accessible through the Investors section of BeOne's website at . Supplemental information in the form of a slide presentation, transcript of prepared remarks, and a replay of the webcast will also be available.

About BeOne

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments for cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding: BeOne's continued rapid global growth and leadership in hematology; future catalysts for BeOne's business; BeOne's full year 2026 guidance; BeOne's expectations regarding certain valuation allowances; BeOne's expectations regarding continued global expansion and investment to support growth; upcoming R&D milestones to be achieved by BeOne; the timing of clinical and regulatory developments and data readouts; and BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption“About BeOne.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeOne's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeOne's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeOne's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeOne's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeOne's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in BeOne's most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law. BeOne's financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. GAAP) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares, American Depositary Shares (ADSs), per share and per ADS data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Product revenue, net $ 1,855,057 $ 1,395,013 $ 5,022,180 $ 3,805,619 Other revenue 34,758 17,271 86,144 39,244 Total revenues 1,889,815 1,412,284 5,108,324 3,844,863 Cost of sales - products 216,896 196,510 558,641 526,118 Gross profit 1,672,919 1,215,774 4,549,683 3,318,745 Operating expenses: Research and development 660,784 523,662 1,814,288 1,530,445 Selling, general and administrative 593,460 528,998 1,741,771 1,526,199 Total operating expenses 1,254,244 1,052,660 3,556,059 3,056,644 Income from operations 418,675 163,114 993,624 262,101 Interest income 33,663 19,393 89,227 43,735 Interest expense (42,407 ) (16,364 ) (115,033 ) (31,361 ) Other income (expense), net 429 (18,979 ) 14,216 (6,862 ) Income before income taxes 410,360 147,164 982,034 267,613 Income tax expense 25,654 22,323 132,964 47,182 Net income $ 384,706 $ 124,841 $ 849,070 $ 220,431 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.58 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.08 $ 0.56 $ 0.15 Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic 1,478,074,394 1,432,801,699 1,457,134,424 1,410,497,062 Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted 1,524,954,790 1,488,750,354 1,511,972,953 1,465,535,004 Earnings per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) Basic $ 3.38 $ 1.13 $ 7.58 $ 2.03 Diluted $ 3.28 $ 1.09 $ 7.30 $ 1.96 Weighted-average ADSs outstanding-basic 113,698,030 110,215,515 112,087,263 108,499,774 Weighted-average ADSs outstanding-diluted 117,304,215 114,519,258 116,305,612 112,733,462

Select Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (U.S. GAAP) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars) As of September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) (audited) Assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 5,866,314 $ 4,609,647 Accounts receivable, net 1,092,535 865,080 Inventories 807,922 608,227 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,647,231 1,641,678 Total assets $ 9,875,925 $ 8,188,573 Liabilities and equity: Accounts payable $ 496,879 $ 479,035 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,342,646 1,109,120 R&D cost share liability - 64,345 Sale of future royalty liability 912,581 906,956 Debt 1,074,081 1,019,206 Total liabilities 4,055,531 3,827,379 Total equity $ 5,820,394 $ 4,361,194

Select Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. GAAP) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 5,280,674 $ 2,786,086 $ 4,609,647 $ 2,638,747 Net cash provided by operating activities 508,707 402,553 1,172,863 710,233 Net cash used in investing activities (35,760 ) (49,274 ) (130,623 ) (237,820 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 102,194 961,272 164,772 962,520 Net effect of foreign exchange rate changes 10,499 9,905 49,655 36,862 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 585,640 1,324,456 1,256,667 1,471,795 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,866,314 $ 4,110,542 $ 5,866,314 $ 4,110,542

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

BeOne provides certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Cost of Sales- Product, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Income Tax Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow and certain other non-GAAP income statement line items, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information on BeOne's operating performance. Adjustments to BeOne's GAAP figures exclude, as applicable, non-cash items such as share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Non-GAAP adjustments are tax effected to the extent there is U.S. GAAP current tax expense. The Company currently records a valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets, so there is no net impact recorded for deferred tax effects. BeOne maintains an established non-GAAP policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP financial measures and the related protocols, controls and approval with respect to the use of such measures. BeOne believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of BeOne's operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of BeOne's historical and expected financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators BeOne's management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring BeOne's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by BeOne may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for per share and per ADS data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted cost of sales - products: GAAP cost of sales - products $ 216,896 $ 196,510 $ 558,641 $ 526,118 Less: Depreciation 5,596 4,261 15,442 10,195 Less: Amortization of intangibles 23,598 1,537 26,932 8,459 Less: Other - - - 893 Adjusted cost of sales - products $ 187,702 $ 190,712 $ 516,267 $ 506,571 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted research and development: GAAP research and development $ 660,784 $ 523,662 $ 1,814,288 $ 1,530,445 Less: Share-based compensation cost 56,474 58,839 168,866 164,998 Less: Depreciation 18,142 18,919 59,400 54,291 Adjusted research and development $ 586,168 $ 445,904 $ 1,586,022 $ 1,311,156 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted selling, general and administrative: GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 593,460 $ 528,998 $ 1,741,771 $ 1,526,199 Less: Share-based compensation cost 76,143 81,947 224,566 221,792 Less: Depreciation 13,582 12,550 40,769 32,712 Less: Amortization of intangibles 16 17 50 45 Adjusted selling, general and administrative $ 503,719 $ 434,484 $ 1,476,386 $ 1,271,650 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 1,254,244 $ 1,052,660 $ 3,556,059 $ 3,056,644 Less: Share-based compensation cost 132,617 140,786 393,432 386,790 Less: Depreciation 31,724 31,469 100,169 87,003 Less: Amortization of intangibles 16 17 50 45 Adjusted operating expenses $ 1,089,887 $ 880,388 $ 3,062,408 $ 2,582,806 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 418,675 $ 163,114 $ 993,624 $ 262,101 Plus: Share-based compensation cost 132,617 140,786 393,432 386,790 Plus: Depreciation 37,320 35,730 115,611 97,198 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 23,614 1,554 26,982 8,504 Plus: Other - - - 893 Adjusted income from operations $ 612,226 $ 341,184 $ 1,529,649 $ 755,486 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted income tax expense: GAAP income tax expense $ 25,654 $ 22,323 $ 132,964 $ 47,182 Plus: Discrete tax items 11,527 926 (41,847 ) 9,663 Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 27,995 17,044 68,668 45,747 Adjusted income tax expense $ 65,176 $ 40,293 $ 159,785 $ 102,592 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 384,706 $ 124,841 $ 849,070 $ 220,431 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 132,617 140,786 393,432 386,790 Plus: Depreciation 37,320 35,730 115,611 97,198 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 23,614 1,554 26,982 8,504 Plus: Other - - - 893 Plus: Impairment of equity investments - 18,722 - 34,216 Plus: Discrete tax items (11,527 ) (926 ) 41,847 (9,663 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (27,995 ) (17,044 ) (68,668 ) (45,747 ) Adjusted net income $ 538,735 $ 303,663 $ 1,358,274 $ 692,622 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted EPS - basic GAAP earnings per share - basic $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.58 $ 0.16 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 0.09 0.10 0.27 0.27 Plus: Depreciation 0.03 0.02 0.08 0.07 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.00 0.02 0.01 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.02 Plus: Discrete tax items (0.01 ) 0.00 0.03 (0.01 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 0.36 $ 0.21 $ 0.93 $ 0.49 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted EPS - diluted GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.08 $ 0.56 $ 0.15 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 0.09 0.09 0.26 0.26 Plus: Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.07 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.00 0.02 0.01 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.02 Plus: Discrete tax items (0.01 ) 0.00 0.03 (0.01 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.20 $ 0.90 $ 0.47 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings per ADS - basic GAAP earnings per ADS - basic $ 3.38 $ 1.13 $ 7.58 $ 2.03 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 1.17 1.28 3.51 3.56 Plus: Depreciation 0.33 0.32 1.03 0.90 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.21 0.01 0.24 0.08 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.00 0.17 0.00 0.32 Plus: Discrete tax items (0.10 ) (0.01 ) 0.37 (0.09 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.25 ) (0.15 ) (0.61 ) (0.42 ) Adjusted earnings per ADS - basic $ 4.74 $ 2.76 $ 12.12 $ 6.38 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings per ADS - diluted GAAP earnings per ADS - diluted $ 3.28 $ 1.09 $ 7.30 $ 1.96 Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 1.13 1.23 3.38 3.43 Plus: Depreciation 0.32 0.31 0.99 0.86 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.20 0.01 0.23 0.08 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.00 0.16 0.00 0.30 Plus: Discrete tax items (0.10 ) (0.01 ) 0.36 (0.09 ) Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.24 ) (0.15 ) (0.59 ) (0.41 ) Adjusted earnings per ADS - diluted $ 4.59 $ 2.65 $ 11.68 $ 6.14 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments is based on the statutory tax rate in the relevant tax jurisdiction. Please note that the Company currently records a valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets, so there is no net impact recorded for deferred tax effects.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP): Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 508,707 $ 402,553 $ 1,172,863 $ 710,233 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (35,175 ) (48,084 ) (103,440 ) (148,317 ) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 473,532 $ 354,469 $ 1,069,423 $ 561,916

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Guidance to Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance for Full Year 2026 (Unaudited) GAAP operating income 1,200,000 - 1,300,000 Plus: Adjustments to arrive at Non-GAAP1 700,000 - 700,000 Non-GAAP operating income 1,900,000 - 2,000,000 The non-GAAP adjustments are based on actual results through the first nine months of 2026 and best available information at this time related to similar items for the remainder of the year.

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