TVS Orbiter Electric City Scooter Makes Its European Debut At EICMA 2026
|Item
|TVS Orbiter
|EU vehicle category
|Whole-vehicle type approval available in 2027
|Motor
|Hub-mounted brushless DC (BLDC)
|Power
|2.9 kW peak; 1.85 kW rated
|Top speed
|45 km/h
|Battery
|1.8 kWh lithium-ion (NMC)
|3.1 kWh lithium-ion (NMC)
|Battery removal
|Removable on both versions**
|Expected range
|70 km, EU WMTC cycle
|105 km, EU WMTC cycle
|Charging
|550 W; 0–80% in 2 h 39 min
|550 W; 0–80% in 4 h 33 min
|Charging equipment
|550 W on-board charger, usable from a household socket; optional charging dock (accessory)
|Frame
|Tubular steel
|Suspension
|Telescopic fork; twin rear shock absorbers
|Wheels and tyres
|14-inch alloy front, 90/80-14; 12-inch rear, 90/90-12
|Brakes
|220 mm front disc, 130 mm rear drum; combined braking system (CBS)
|Rider aids
|Cruise control; Automated Hill Hold; Reverse Parking Assist (all standard on both versions)
|Instruments
|5-inch colour LCD with TVS SmartXonnect (Bluetooth)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, on-board LTE; Android and iOS app
|App functions
|Turn-by-turn navigation; incoming and missed call information; Distance to Empty range
|LTE services
|Geofence; crash and fall alerts; live vehicle tracking; Navigate to Scooter; ride history; live state of charge and charging status; over-the-air updates; anti-theft alert
|Lighting
|Crystal LED headlamp; LED tail lamp and turn signals
|Colours
|Lunar Grey and Stratos Blue (EU launch model)
|Length × width × height
|1,855 × 728 × 1,284 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,330 mm
|Seat height
|760 mm
|Ground clearance
|165 mm
|Under-seat storage
|34 litres
|Kerb weight (including battery weight)
|102 kg (1.8 kWh); 114 kg (3.1 kWh)
|Licence requirement
|Minimum AM
* Provisional figures from TVS Motor's pre-homologation specification, subject to homologation. Range figures are expected EU World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) ranges based on internal testing, ahead of homologation; real-world range will vary with riding style, load, temperature and conditions. Final homologated figures may change.
** Battery removal is to be confirmed after homologation
About TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS VENU, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.
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