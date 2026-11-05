TVS Orbiter Electric City Scooter Makes Its European Debut At EICMA 2026

(BUSINESS WIRE )-- TVS Motor Company today unveiled the European-specification Orbiter electric scooter during its EICMA 2026 press conference. Conceived as an electric partner for everyday urban mobility, the Orbiter is designed to make city journeys simple, reliable and stress-free.

The Orbiter is one of three electric models launched by TVS at EICMA 2026, together with the M1-S and the TVS X; a trio that represents TVS Motor's comprehensive expansion into the sustainable commuter market.

“A year after our first EICMA, we're back with a line-up shaped around how people move through Europe's cities,” said Peyman Kargar, President, TVS Motor Company International Business Unit.

“Of our three electric models premiering here in Milan, the Orbiter is the one made purely for daily life: a scooter for the commute and the errands in between, with a battery chosen to suit the rider's routine. That is what accessible electric mobility should feel like.”

TVS Motor Company builds two- and three-wheelers for 68 million customers in more than 90 countries. Its European chapter opened with a first appearance at EICMA in 2025, soon after the launch of its Global Centre of Excellence for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy. The line-up it is building here centres on accessible, sustainable urban mobility, and the Orbiter is built for everyday, essential journeys and city travel, with a choice of two battery sizes so riders can match the scooter to the distances they need to ride.

Key strengths

Comfort for everyday riding: an upright riding position, a wide handlebar and a long, flat seat at 760 mm give a relaxed, natural posture in town, with a 34-litre compartment under the seat for the day's essentials. The 14-inch alloy front wheel, paired with a 12-inch rear, also forms part of the Orbiter's comfort brief. Battery matched to the journey: a choice of either 1.8 kWh or 3.1 kWh lets riders match the Orbiter to how far they truly need to travel. Flexible charging: Orbiter brings flexible charging to everyday life. IT can be charged directly from a household socket using its 550 W on-board charger. The battery is removable on both versions**, and an optional charging dock, available as an accessory, gives riders greater freedom over where and how they charge. Convenience: From steep city inclines to open roads and tight parking spots, Hill Hold, Cruise Mode and Reverse Assist bring effortless control to every ride. Always connected: A Bluetooth-connected five-inch LCD cluster and on-board LTE link the Orbiter to the TVS SmartXonnect app on Android and iOS. The app shows turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts and Distance to Empty range. LTE-enabled geofence, crash and fall alerts and live vehicle tracking bring confidence to every ride.

Design and ergonomics

Clean, straight lines give the Orbiter a minimalist look. It is shaped with aerodynamic efficiency in mind, finished with a Crystal LED headlamp, LED turn signals and an LED tail lamp. The European launch model is offered in Lunar Gray and Stratos Blue; other options will follow.

The riding position is upright, with a wide handlebar and a long, flat seat set 760 mm from the ground, for a relaxed, natural posture whether the trip is a short hop across town or a longer commute. The Orbiter measures 1,855 mm long and 728 mm wide, with a 1,330 mm wheelbase.

Powertrain, range and charging

A brushless DC (BLDC) hub motor drives the Orbiter, with a rated output of 1.85 kW and a peak of 2.9 kW*. Top speed is 45 km/h*, and the Orbiter' EU type approval will be available in 2027*.

Both versions run on lithium-ion batteries with NMC chemistry. With 1.8 kWh, the Orbiter has an expected WMTC range of 70 km. The 3.1 kWh version extends the range to 105 km*.

Charging at 550 W takes the battery from 0 to 80% in 2 hours 39 minutes (1.8 kWh) or 4 hours 33 minutes (3.1 kWh)*: The scooter can be charged directly from a household socket using the 550 W off-board charger. The battery is removable on both versions**, and an optional charging dock allows it to be charged on or off the vehicle.

Chassis and brakes

A tubular steel frame forms the Orbiter's backbone, with a telescopic fork up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. A 14-inch alloy front wheel with a 90/80 tyre is paired with a 12-inch rear wheel and a 90/90 tyre.

Stopping is handled by a 220 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, linked by a combined braking system (CBS).

Engineering and quality

The Orbiter is developed, engineered and manufactured at TVS Motor's research and development and manufacturing centre in India. TVS Motor has spent years developing its EV architecture, and its electric portfolio includes India's best-selling electric scooter. The Orbiter has been engineered using millions of kilometres of real-world riding data and has been through 600 safety and structural stress tests designed to support long-term operational reliability.

Availability

Prices, versions and on-sale dates for each market will be announced closer to launch.

Visitors can see the Orbiter on the TVS Motor stand in Hall 18, Stand I64, at Fiera Milano (Rho Fiera), where EICMA 2026 is open to the public from 5 to 8 November 2026. Attendees can also ride the Orbiter for themselves in the TVS Motor test-ride area.

Technical specifications*