Mohammed Bin Rashid Library To Host Third Dubai International Library And Publishing Summit Under The Theme“Architectur...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has announced the third edition of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit, taking place on 16 and 17 November 2026 under the theme“The Architecture of Trust: AI and the Future of Knowledge Institutions”. The Summit will bring together experts from libraries, museums, publishing houses, universities, research centres, cultural institutions and the technology sector worldwide to explore the future of knowledge institutions in the age of artificial intelligence.

This year's edition will feature more than 50 speakers representing over 40 organisations, across more than 20 panel discussions, keynote addresses and specialist workshops.

The Summit will bring together local and international institutions, including leading UAE-based entities such as Zayed National Museum, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi, alongside international institutions such as the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence (CFI) at University of Cambridge, Stanford University, MIT Media Lab, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Hill Museum & Manuscript Library, University of Lille, and Qatar National Library.

The programme is built around four themes:“Making Knowledge”,“Trusting Knowledge”,“Whose Knowledge?” and“Keeping Knowledge”, addressing how AI is reshaping knowledge production, reliability, cultural identity, linguistic diversity and preservation.

Key sessions include“AI and the Changing Architecture of Knowledge”,“AI and the Responsibilities of Knowledge Institutions” and“Trust by Design”. The Technology Innovation Institute will lead a live demonstration,“Falcon in Practice: Emirati Arabic AI Across Language, Speech and Documents”, showcasing the potential of Emirati Arabic AI models. A lecture titled“Your Brain on AI: Learning, Memory and Human Judgement” will explore the impact of AI tools on learning and memory.

The Summit will also examine cultural heritage and digital preservation through discussions including“When Knowledge Disappears: Preserving Arab and Islamicate Cultural Memory” and“Can We Trust AI to Tell History?”, highlighting challenges in safeguarding knowledge for future generations.

In literature, publishing and translation, sessions such as“What Survives Translation? Literature, AI and Cultural Mediation”,“Whose Arabic?” and“Storytelling, Animation and Machine Imagination” will explore the relationship between technology, language and creativity, alongside specialist workshops and interactive discussions.

To register and view the full programme, visit

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