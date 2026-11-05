EUR/USD Forecast: Rally Faces Resistance At 1.12475

MENAFN - Daily Forex) EURUSD Chart by TradingView

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After showing a rather steady ability to create a trajectory lower, suddenly traders have been dealt an opportunity to pursue a reversal in the EUR/USD. Technical and fundamental reasons for the switch of market direction can certainly be debated, but in addition sentiment may have something to do with the EUR/USD to produce an upwards reversal which has shown a consistent near-term streak. Allowing retail speculators the capability to latch onto a belief that the EUR/USD had been oversold, and now may a chance to pursue those thoughts if they dare/USD Sentiment Improves as Energy Concerns Ease

Strong gusts in the EUR/USD have presented a demonstrated climb since touching Friday's lows. Traders who have persistently bet on reversals being able to technically gather more than a momentary touch of velocity have had their hopes defeated consistently the past month and a half. However, the move by the EUR/USD since late last week has now brought the currency pair near values seen in the first week of October

Added to this sudden dose of strength in the EUR/USD is the notion that positive sentiment may be an influence. Financial institutions may be considering the notion that the Middle East conflict will find a way to remain in more quiet state of affairs due to the political uprising in the U.S which occurred on the 3of November and delivered President Trump a resounding message. Concerns about inflation certainly remain important, but the belief the EUR can benefit from cheaper energy costs could be a factor in outlooks Rebound Gains Momentum From Last Thursday's Low

The EUR/USD is now around 1.12425 as of this writing with fast conditions flourishing. On Friday a low of nearly 1.11350 was seen. However, it should also be pointed out that the upwards momentum in the EUR/USD actually didn't start occurring after Friday's low. It started before that when the currency pair touched the 1.11040 vicinity on Thursday of last week.

The move higher in the EUR/USD may have been sparked by the consideration of an oversold market, but additionally yesterday's more robust buying has certainly added to the trajectory and now brings actual resistance into view for technical traders. Highs around 1.12850 were seen in the first week of October, but those occurred after a serious slump lower had started in late August after the 1.17160 realm was traded and then picked up greater selling force in the second week of September. While it might be easier for financial institutions to think about positive mid-term outlooks for the EUR/USD, short and near-term wagers need to remain focused on intraday volatility EUR/USD Reach 1.12800? Risks to the Rally

Before retail traders start to dream about the 1.12800 realm being targeted by larger players and trying to ride momentum towards that goal, smaller speculators need to manage their risk taking tactics. There are no guarantees the EUR/USD will perform a persistent upwards climb. Cautious sentiment still exists in global equity indices and this could spur on performances which will include risk aversion.

Meaning the USD could still enjoy another dose of renewed strength. Traders who want to buy the EUR/USD need to remain realistic and be willing to cash out profits, or at a minimum use trailing stop loss orders to buffer a sudden move that goes against their wagers. The EUR/USD does look attractive as a buying opportunity, but Forex conditions can change fast.

EUR/USD Price Chart – Bullish ReversalTrump's Iran Policy Remains a Risk to Euro Gains

Following the massive loss by the Republicans in the U.S yesterday, global markets showed that some renewed optimism regarding a lowering tension in the Middle East. The price of WTI is now below $90.00. This is important because lower fuel costs effects the thinking of financial institutions regarding inflation and interest rates. The EUR/USD may be getting helped by this idea. However, if President Trump decide to suddenly engage in the Iranian saga again in a forceful manner, this could shut the door on positive sentiment emerging. President Trump still controls the White House for two more years/USD Rally Nears Resistance as Pullback Risks Grow

The EUR/USD has done remarkably well the past few days. The momentum upwards enjoyed since early yesterday has been engaging speculators. However, because of the price velocity upwards, cautious attitudes also need to be considered regarding intraday results as technical resistance may start to induce partial selloffs that could create not only choppy conditions but renewed tests of outlooks. Short and near-ter wagers must be done carefully/USD Short-Term Outlook: Key Resistance and Support Levels

Current Resistance: 1.12475

Current Support: 1.12400

High Target: 1.12590

Low Target: 1.12360