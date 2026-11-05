GBP/USD Signal 05/11: Nears Overbought Zone Ahead Of Boe
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish View
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3385. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3385. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600.
The pair also jumped after Democrats won the House and the Senate, a move that will lead to gridlock in the country.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong rally in the past few weeks and is hovering at its highest point in weeks. It has now moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and is along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands.The pair has also jumped above the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued rising and is now nearing the overbought level of 70. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising ahead of the BoE decision. However, there is a risk that it will drop as investors start booking profitsReady to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
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