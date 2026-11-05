BTC/USD Signal 05/11: Bitcoin On The Cusp Of A Breakout
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 84,000. Add a stop-loss at 76,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 76,000. Add a stop-loss at 84,000.
The next important catalyst for the BTC/USD pair will be the upcoming US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data. Economists expect the data to show that the economy added 63k jobs last month, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.2%. These numbers will be important because of the Federal Reserve.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off in the past few weeks. It has now bounced back to the upper side of the descending channel. The coin has also moved abov the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.On the positive side, it has remained above the 50-day moving average. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD are moving upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance level of 84,000. A move belowthe support level of 76,000 will invalidate the bullish outlookReady to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment