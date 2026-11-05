USD/CHF Forex Signal 05/11: Dollar Eyes 0.83 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am a buyer above 0.8225 with a stop loss at the 0.81 level, and a target of 0.8311. USD/CHF dropped initially on Wednesday, but we are seeing a bit of a jump later in the day.
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