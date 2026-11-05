122Nd Original Santa Claus Parade Expected To Draw More Than 750,000 On Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a new route and live national broadcast on Citytv and Citytv+, this beloved holiday tradition is inviting fans across the country to find the magic in community, hope and joy

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Original Santa Claus Parade returns for its 122nd edition, poised to delight more than 750,000 spectators along a new route in Toronto on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET. Viewers across the country can also watch the Parade live on Citytv and Citytv+ beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

“For generations, this free Parade has been the place where families, neighbours and strangers from all backgrounds and faiths have gathered shoulder to shoulder along the curb, sharing an unforgettable sense of community, hope and joy,” said Clay Charters, president and CEO of the Original Santa Claus Parade.“In a world that can feel increasingly disconnected, the Parade is the antidote so many of us are looking for – it's a reminder of how much we all have in common.”

The Parade will feature 23 larger-than-life floats, nine of which are new, plus a full lineup of talented marching bands and spirited performers from Canada and around the world.

“My elf-artists have been sculpting, painting and building by hand all year round, and they've outdone themselves this year, turning imagination into some of the finest art I've ever seen,” said Santa Claus.“Whether you're lining the parade route, watching at home or tuning in on the go, Mrs. Claus and I invite you to find the magic everywhere you look.”

The 2026 route will begin at Christie Pits, 750 Bloor St. W., and travel east along Bloor Street to Yonge Street, then south to Richmond Street. From there, it will head west on Richmond Street, south on University Avenue, east on Wellington Street, south on Bay Street and finally east again on Front Street, finishing at the St. Lawrence Market at Jarvis Street.

Watch the Parade on Citytv and Citytv+: Starting at 2 p.m. ET, live coverage will be hosted by Breakfast Television's Dina Pugliese, Tim Bolen, Rick Campanelli and Stella Acquisto, who will bring all the action from the parade route to viewers across the nation. This year's broadcast sponsors include Canada Post, LEGO Canada, Nutella, and Disney's HEXED.

Toronto's Christmas Music Station, 98.1 CHFI will also have live radio coverage of the Parade for listeners at home or on the go, hosted by Pooja Handa and Gurdeep Ahluwalia.

This year's notable Parade highlights include:



New floats to watch for: These include introductions from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Circle K, Flair Airlines, Jollibee, Jumanji: Open World, LEGO Canada, Playdium, Super Simple Songs and Tim Hortons.

Super Simple Songs sing-along: Caitie, Tobee and Noodle, instantly recognizable to many families with toddlers, will perform live along the parade route. Toronto's Super Simple Songs is one of the most-watched children's brands in the world, with more than 70 million subscribers across its YouTube channels.

Exclusive Parade merchandise: This year's new Original Santa Claus Parade designs, are wonderful keepsakes for new and longtime fans alike, with all proceeds supporting the Parade.

Holly Jolly Fun Run: On track to welcome over 2,500 runners, this growing five-kilometre run will officially lead the Parade, starting at 11:45 a.m. ET from 300 Bloor St. W. (at Huron Street and Bloor Street) and ending at Yonge Street and Wellington Street. All proceeds from the run directly support the Parade.

50/50 raffle: A longtime fundraising favourite, this Parade raffle will be available once again at 5050santa.com .

Red-Nose Drive: Spreading holiday cheer, young cadets will be selling Rudolph-inspired red noses at Union Station on Friday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 22, along the parade route and select TTC stations, supporting both the Parade and the Royal Canadian Air Cadets.

Santa's Treats Zone: Fans can join the official pre-party, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Christie Pits for free family entertainment, interactive experiences, sweet holiday treats and warm drinks to keep everyone cozy. Visitors can also write letters to Santa and bring new, unwrapped toys for the Desjardins Holiday Toy Drive to support families in need.

Santa's Magic Zone: New this year, Sankofa Square will become a major hub of excitement starting at 11:00 a.m., bringing Christmas magic, giveaways and free festive entertainment to spectators who will be able to watch the Parade from this iconic square. Toronto's Christmas Music Station, 98.1 CHFI will broadcast live from this location, hosted by Pooja Handa and Gurdeep Ahluwalia. Official Parade art collection: For the first time in its history, the Parade has commissioned an original painting by Canadian pop artist Michelle Vella. Filled with nostalgic landmarks and a few hidden surprises for fans to discover, the artwork is available as signed and numbered limited-edition prints. A portion of every sale supports the Parade.



Corporate sponsors this year include : McDonald's Restaurants, LEGO Canada, Jumanji: Open World, Desjardins, Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire, Metro, Jollibee, Playdium, Nutella, Flair Airlines, Circle K, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Casa Loma, John Deere, Premier Equipment, Super Simple Songs, Toronto Hydro, Ambient Mechanical and Fitzrovia. Volkswagen Canada is the Parade's exclusive automobile sponsor.

Santa's community partners include: CIESLOK Group, City of Toronto, Province of Ontario, GO Transit, Edery & Lord Communications, INNOCEAN Canada, Siphon Strategy, Thomson Terminals Limited, Citytv, 98.1 CHFI, and the Toronto Star.

For further information about the Original Santa Claus Parade, visit: . Follow along on Facebook, Instagram and X and use #SantaClausParadeTO to join the conversation.

About the Original Santa Claus Parade: The Original Santa Claus Parade made its debut in 1905, thanks to the sponsorship of T. Eaton Company (Eaton's). The original Parade was a "one-man show" with Santa as the only attraction. Santa travelled in a special automobile through downtown Toronto, handing out souvenirs and surprise packages to the community along the way. Today, the Original Santa Claus Parade is the largest children's Parade in North America and the largest outdoor entertainment event held in Canada every year. The Parade relies on the support of sponsors, government partners, public donations and thousands of volunteers, to bring the magic of the season to millions of Canadians and people around the world.

For further information, interviews or imagery, please contact:

Jyotsna Balooni, Senior Account Executive, Edery & Lord Communications

... I 437.263.1021

Jacqui Court, Senior Account Director, Edery & Lord Communications

... I 416.873.4958

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: