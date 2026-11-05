Gridpoint Targets 2 GW Of Battery Storage Across 20,000+ Commercial Sites As U.S. Power Demand Surges

Co-founder Adrian De Luca returns as CEO to lead GridPoint's expansion into distributed storage, increasing customer savings and available grid capacity as AI data centers drive new pressure on the U.S. power system

RESTON, Va., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridPoint, a commercial energy intelligence platform already deployed across more than 20,000 buildings, today announced plans to expand its platform with on-site battery storage, targeting 2 gigawatts (GW) of distributed storage capacity across its existing footprint. Co-founder Adrian De Luca has returned as chief executive officer to lead this next phase.

The move comes as U.S. electricity demand is on track to set records in 2026 and 20271, driven in large part by growth in AI data centers and manufacturing. That pressure is evident in rapidly rising operating costs for businesses managing thousands of restaurants, pharmacies, retail locations, and other facilities. Commercial electricity rates rose 42% across GridPoint sites over the past five years2, while capacity prices in PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. grid operator, cleared at the auction price cap for the third consecutive time, at $325 per megawatt-day for 2028/2029. That is more than 11 times the $28.92 cleared for 2024/2025, and PJM estimates the price would have reached nearly $555 without the cap3.

“America's power challenge is about getting more value from the energy infrastructure and buildings we already have, alongside building new generation,” said Adrian De Luca, co-founder and CEO of GridPoint.“GridPoint technology is deployed across more than 20,000 commercial locations. Adding storage gives those businesses the ability to reduce peak demand, store lower-cost energy for use when electricity is more expensive, and participate in utility and capacity programs that can create new revenue streams. That combination is where we see a very significant opportunity.”

While battery investment has accelerated across utility-scale, large industrial and data-center applications, commercial buildings remain largely untapped.

“GridPoint was founded on the belief that commercial buildings could play a much more active role in the energy system,” De Luca said.“Over two decades later, the need for that is becoming much more urgent. We have the customers, the performance data, the building controls and the field infrastructure already in place to integrate storage as the next layer to transform our installed base into a much larger distributed energy resource.”

GridPoint's energy intelligence platform manages HVAC, refrigeration, lighting and other controllable loads for multi-site operators, including Walgreens, Panda Express and Wendy's. Battery storage builds on that infrastructure to add two new sources of value:



Lower energy costs. Batteries can reduce peak demand and charges by shifting when a facility draws power from the grid, while GridPoint's existing controls continue to reduce overall consumption. New grid revenue. Stored energy and flexible capacity can earn payments through utility and capacity programs, so commercial facilities capture value when the power system needs capacity most.

Together, these benefits can cut bills by up to an additional 15% at qualifying sites, on top of the 20% GridPoint customers typically save today. As the grid becomes more strained, batteries can also provide resilience: in the past year alone, GridPoint customer sites in 26 states experienced 1,699 weather-driven outages4.

De Luca co-founded GridPoint in 2003 alongside Chairman Peter Corsell and returns to the company from I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure firm managing $60 billion in assets, where he invested in and scaled energy and grid technology businesses.

“Adrian has spent his entire career at the intersection of energy, technology and infrastructure, starting with GridPoint,” said Peter Corsell.“Given the recent dramatic transformation we have witnessed across the U.S. energy system, the paramount opportunity for GridPoint today is to leverage our industry-leading technology platform and upgrade our large installed customer base with battery energy storage systems. There is no one better positioned than Adrian to lead this next stage of GridPoint's growth.”

GridPoint's energy management platform remains the foundation of its customer offering, with storage an optional addition where site economics support it.

About GridPoint

GridPoint's energy intelligence platform helps commercial businesses reduce energy costs, optimize building operations and earn new revenue by providing capacity and flexibility to the grid. Its platform combines building controls, energy data, analytics and operational infrastructure across more than 20,000 commercial sites in the United States. GridPoint has delivered nearly $1.5 billion in customer energy savings and reduced more than 10.6 billion kWh of energy use.

Media contacts

PJ Appleton, Bloxspring,...

Adam Malik, Bloxspring, ...

References

1 U.S. Energy Information Administration, July 2026

2 GridPoint site analysis, 2026

3 PJM Interconnection, 2028/2029 Base Residual Auction results, July 14, 2026

4 GridPoint network data, August 2025 to July 2026

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



