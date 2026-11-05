From Celebrating 'Micro-Occasions' To Local Favourites: Opentable Reveals Canadians Are Finding New Reasons To Dine Out In 2027
TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are making room for restaurant meals in 2027, but they want every outing to feel worth it. Today, OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, unveils its 2027 Dining Trends Report, revealing how diners are balancing their appetite for a meal out with value, experience and connection. OpenTable has also unveiled its annual Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026,1 showcasing the diversity of Canada's dining scene and helping diners find the right meal for every occasion.
Dining at restaurants in Canada on OpenTable saw an 18 per cent increase year-over-year.2 Looking ahead, 65 per cent of Canadians expect to visit restaurants as often or more in 2027 compared to 2026, rising to 74 per cent among Gen Z and 71 per cent for Millennials.3 Additionally, 74 per cent of Canadians anticipate they will spend the same or more on a meal out in 2027 than 2026.3
“Canadians are planning to be more intentional when dining out next year, making room for restaurant meals for smaller celebrations or regular visits to their neighbourhood favourite,” said Eric Kemppi, Director of Restaurant Sales and Service at OpenTable Canada.“With Canadians intending to visit restaurants an average of seven times a month in 2027,3 it's an opportunity for restaurants to continue delivering unforgettable experiences that keeps bringing them back.”
How Canada Will Dine in 2027 and the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada
- Making a meal of life's little wins: In 2027, 68 per cent of diners plan to celebrate smaller or everyday moments with a restaurant meal the same or more often than 2026 and Gen Z is the generation most likely to do this (38%).3 Reuniting with friends and family tops Canadians' reasons for these outings (37%), followed by treating themselves for no particular reason (31%).3 Date dining is also on the rise, up 28 per cent year-over-year, with an average spend of $71, offering another reason to turn an everyday moment into a meal out . 4 The new dining flex is being a regular: In 2027, one in five Canadians (20%) will try to become a restaurant regular, rising to 40 per cent among Gen Z.3 This is motivated by convenience (29%), consistency (27%) and supporting a local business they care about (26%).3 That desire to find a familiar favourite fits into a broader appetite for dining close to home: dining by domestic diners rose 25 per cent year-over-year on OpenTable, while dining by local diners grew 12 per cent.2
For diners looking for their next local spot, Bravo in Vancouver, Le Swan in Toronto and Pasta Pooks in Montreal are all highlighted as neighbourhood gems on OpenTable.
- Restaurant hype is meeting its match: 35 per cent of Canadians admit they have been more interested in a restaurant because reservations felt exclusive,3 yet 66 per cent would rather dine elsewhere than line up for a table. Diners are willing to wait an average of 23 minutes before making other plans,3 but given the choice, 45 per cent of Canadians would rather pick a restaurant without hype over one with it.3 Good for the stomach and the wallet: In 2027, 82 per cent of Canadian diners say price and value for money are extremely or very important when choosing a restaurant. 3 If stretching their dining-out budget next year, 45 per cent of Canadian diners want to see more happy hours and value promotions and 25 per cent would turn to loyalty programs, rewards or member offers.3
Looking to dine out early and save? Bridgette Ba in Calgary, Ras in Toronto and Nightingale in Vancouver offer happy hour menus with deals on food and/or drinks.
From finding a reason to celebrate, to becoming a restaurant regular, OpenTable's 2027 Dining Trends Report explores what brings diners out and what makes them come back. Discover the full findings, including trending cuisines, dining destinations and menu preferences, alongside OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026 here.
The complete Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026 list can also be below (listed in alphabetical order by province):
Alberta
- Bar Gigi, Calgary Blue Rock Swim Club, Calgary Bolero, Calgary Bridgette Bar - Calgary, Calgary Carino "Japanese Italian Kitchen", Calgary Cassis Bistro, Calgary Chairman's Steakhouse, Calgary Chuck's Steakhouse & Patio, Banff DOPO, Calgary Francine's, Calgary Luca, Calgary LUPO Italian Ristorante & Patio, Banff MAJOR TOM, Calgary Mercato - Mission, Calgary Penny Crown, Calgary Pizza Culture, Calgary Sabor Restaurant, Edmonton Sukiyaki House, Calgary Ten Foot Henry, Calgary The Nash - Calgary, Calgary
British Columbia
- Ask For Luigi, Vancouver Botanist, Vancouver Bravo, Vancouver Dovetail, Vancouver Foragers Meadery, Roberts Creek Kavita, Vancouver Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie, Vancouver Nightingale, Vancouver Nomo Nomo, Vancouver Osteria Savio Volpe, Vancouver Rimrock Cafe, Whistler Sumibiyaki Arashi, Vancouver The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room, Brentwood Bay Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar, Whistler
Atlantic
- Italian by Night, Saint John Portage, St John's Snow White Laundry, St John's Mystic, Halifax Tribute, Halifax
Ontario
- aKin, Toronto Alo Restaurant, Toronto Aloette, Toronto Bar Isabel, Toronto Cintro On Wellington, London Crossroads Restaurant, Rosseau DaiLo, Toronto DaNico, Toronto Don Alfonso 1890, Toronto Elora Mill, Elora Estiatorio Milos - Toronto, Toronto Fat Rabbit, St. Catherines Giulietta, Toronto Greystones Restaurant & Lounge, Orangeville L O R E, Collingwood Le Swan, Toronto Lee, Toronto Les Incompetents, St. Catherines Liliana, Toronto Linny's, Toronto LOCALE - King City, King City Mamakas Taverna, Toronto Mineral, Toronto Pasta Privato, Toronto Prime Seafood Palace Steakhouse, Toronto Quetzal, Toronto Rasa, Toronto Richmond Station, Toronto Rizzo's House of Parm, Fort Erie Scaramouche Restaurant, Toronto Seahorse, Toronto Shinji, Toronto Sorrel Restaurant, Toronto Sunnys Chinese, Toronto Sushi Yugen - Toronto, Toronto Takja BBQ, Toronto Terra Restaurant, Thornhill The Chase, Toronto The French Kitchen, Toronto The Lunch Lady, Toronto The Onda, Toronto The Tremont Cafe, Collingwood Torta Boyz, Ottawa Trius Winery Restaurant, Niagara-on-the-lake Valley Restaurant, St. Catherines
Quebec
- Arthurs Dinette, Montréal Bistro Le Cerf-Volant, Montréal Damas Restaurant, Montréal Ferreira Cafe, Montréal Garde Manger, Montréal Hoogan & Beaufort, Montréal jjacques, Québec City Joe Beef, Montréal Le Grand Comité, Montréal Liverpool House, Montréal MacTaverne, Val-David Montréal Plaza, Montréal Pasta Pooks, Montréal Restaurant Beba, Montréal Restaurant Toque!, Montréal Restaurant Le Continental, Québec City
Methodology:
1The Top 100 Restaurants Methodology: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026 list is generated from over 1.1 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026. OpenTable restaurants in good standing with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, used to rank the list. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.
2 OpenTable Dining Data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners per diner type from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in Canada from January 1 – August 31, 2026, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.
3Consumer Research: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 2012 CA respondents, with quotas for major cities & the province of Quebec. Fieldwork took place between September 15, 2026 and September 21, 2026. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.
4 OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners who tagged special occasions (birthdays, anniversaries, date meals, business meals) at booking from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in Canada from January 1 – August 31, 2026, and compared it to the corresponding time period in 2025.About OpenTable
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