From Celebrating 'Micro-Occasions' To Local Favourites: Opentable Reveals Canadians Are Finding New Reasons To Dine Out In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OpenTable unveils Canada's Top 100 Restaurants for 2026 alongside new insights into how Canadians dined this year and the trends shaping 2027

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are making room for restaurant meals in 2027, but they want every outing to feel worth it. Today, OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, unveils its 2027 Dining Trends Report, revealing how diners are balancing their appetite for a meal out with value, experience and connection. OpenTable has also unveiled its annual Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026,1 showcasing the diversity of Canada's dining scene and helping diners find the right meal for every occasion.

Dining at restaurants in Canada on OpenTable saw an 18 per cent increase year-over-year.2 Looking ahead, 65 per cent of Canadians expect to visit restaurants as often or more in 2027 compared to 2026, rising to 74 per cent among Gen Z and 71 per cent for Millennials.3 Additionally, 74 per cent of Canadians anticipate they will spend the same or more on a meal out in 2027 than 2026.3

“Canadians are planning to be more intentional when dining out next year, making room for restaurant meals for smaller celebrations or regular visits to their neighbourhood favourite,” said Eric Kemppi, Director of Restaurant Sales and Service at OpenTable Canada.“With Canadians intending to visit restaurants an average of seven times a month in 2027,3 it's an opportunity for restaurants to continue delivering unforgettable experiences that keeps bringing them back.”

How Canada Will Dine in 2027 and the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada



Making a meal of life's little wins: In 2027, 68 per cent of diners plan to celebrate smaller or everyday moments with a restaurant meal the same or more often than 2026 and Gen Z is the generation most likely to do this (38%).3 Reuniting with friends and family tops Canadians' reasons for these outings (37%), followed by treating themselves for no particular reason (31%).3 Date dining is also on the rise, up 28 per cent year-over-year, with an average spend of $71, offering another reason to turn an everyday moment into a meal out . 4 The new dining flex is being a regular: In 2027, one in five Canadians (20%) will try to become a restaurant regular, rising to 40 per cent among Gen Z.3 This is motivated by convenience (29%), consistency (27%) and supporting a local business they care about (26%).3 That desire to find a familiar favourite fits into a broader appetite for dining close to home: dining by domestic diners rose 25 per cent year-over-year on OpenTable, while dining by local diners grew 12 per cent.2

For diners looking for their next local spot, Bravo in Vancouver, Le Swan in Toronto and Pasta Pooks in Montreal are all highlighted as neighbourhood gems on OpenTable.



Restaurant hype is meeting its match: 35 per cent of Canadians admit they have been more interested in a restaurant because reservations felt exclusive,3 yet 66 per cent would rather dine elsewhere than line up for a table. Diners are willing to wait an average of 23 minutes before making other plans,3 but given the choice, 45 per cent of Canadians would rather pick a restaurant without hype over one with it.3 Good for the stomach and the wallet: In 2027, 82 per cent of Canadian diners say price and value for money are extremely or very important when choosing a restaurant. 3 If stretching their dining-out budget next year, 45 per cent of Canadian diners want to see more happy hours and value promotions and 25 per cent would turn to loyalty programs, rewards or member offers.3

Looking to dine out early and save? Bridgette Ba in Calgary, Ras in Toronto and Nightingale in Vancouver offer happy hour menus with deals on food and/or drinks.

From finding a reason to celebrate, to becoming a restaurant regular, OpenTable's 2027 Dining Trends Report explores what brings diners out and what makes them come back. Discover the full findings, including trending cuisines, dining destinations and menu preferences, alongside OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026 here.

The complete Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026 list can also be below (listed in alphabetical order by province):

Alberta



Bar Gigi, Calgary

Blue Rock Swim Club, Calgary

Bolero, Calgary

Bridgette Bar - Calgary, Calgary

Carino "Japanese Italian Kitchen", Calgary

Cassis Bistro, Calgary

Chairman's Steakhouse, Calgary

Chuck's Steakhouse & Patio, Banff

DOPO, Calgary

Francine's, Calgary

Luca, Calgary

LUPO Italian Ristorante & Patio, Banff

MAJOR TOM, Calgary

Mercato - Mission, Calgary

Penny Crown, Calgary

Pizza Culture, Calgary

Sabor Restaurant, Edmonton

Sukiyaki House, Calgary

Ten Foot Henry, Calgary The Nash - Calgary, Calgary

British Columbia



Ask For Luigi, Vancouver

Botanist, Vancouver

Bravo, Vancouver

Dovetail, Vancouver

Foragers Meadery, Roberts Creek

Kavita, Vancouver

Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie, Vancouver

Nightingale, Vancouver

Nomo Nomo, Vancouver

Osteria Savio Volpe, Vancouver

Rimrock Cafe, Whistler

Sumibiyaki Arashi, Vancouver

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room, Brentwood Bay Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar, Whistler

Atlantic



Italian by Night, Saint John

Portage, St John's

Snow White Laundry, St John's

Mystic, Halifax Tribute, Halifax



Ontario



aKin, Toronto

Alo Restaurant, Toronto

Aloette, Toronto

Bar Isabel, Toronto

Cintro On Wellington, London

Crossroads Restaurant, Rosseau

DaiLo, Toronto

DaNico, Toronto

Don Alfonso 1890, Toronto

Elora Mill, Elora

Estiatorio Milos - Toronto, Toronto

Fat Rabbit, St. Catherines

Giulietta, Toronto

Greystones Restaurant & Lounge, Orangeville

L O R E, Collingwood

Le Swan, Toronto

Lee, Toronto

Les Incompetents, St. Catherines

Liliana, Toronto

Linny's, Toronto

LOCALE - King City, King City

Mamakas Taverna, Toronto

Mineral, Toronto

Pasta Privato, Toronto

Prime Seafood Palace Steakhouse, Toronto

Quetzal, Toronto

Rasa, Toronto

Richmond Station, Toronto

Rizzo's House of Parm, Fort Erie

Scaramouche Restaurant, Toronto

Seahorse, Toronto

Shinji, Toronto

Sorrel Restaurant, Toronto

Sunnys Chinese, Toronto

Sushi Yugen - Toronto, Toronto

Takja BBQ, Toronto

Terra Restaurant, Thornhill

The Chase, Toronto

The French Kitchen, Toronto

The Lunch Lady, Toronto

The Onda, Toronto

The Tremont Cafe, Collingwood

Torta Boyz, Ottawa

Trius Winery Restaurant, Niagara-on-the-lake Valley Restaurant, St. Catherines



Quebec



Arthurs Dinette, Montréal

Bistro Le Cerf-Volant, Montréal

Damas Restaurant, Montréal

Ferreira Cafe, Montréal

Garde Manger, Montréal

Hoogan & Beaufort, Montréal

jjacques, Québec City

Joe Beef, Montréal

Le Grand Comité, Montréal

Liverpool House, Montréal

MacTaverne, Val-David

Montréal Plaza, Montréal

Pasta Pooks, Montréal

Restaurant Beba, Montréal

Restaurant Toque!, Montréal Restaurant Le Continental, Québec City

Methodology:

1The Top 100 Restaurants Methodology: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026 list is generated from over 1.1 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026. OpenTable restaurants in good standing with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, used to rank the list. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

2 OpenTable Dining Data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners per diner type from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in Canada from January 1 – August 31, 2026, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

3Consumer Research: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 2012 CA respondents, with quotas for major cities & the province of Quebec. Fieldwork took place between September 15, 2026 and September 21, 2026. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

4 OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners who tagged special occasions (birthdays, anniversaries, date meals, business meals) at booking from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in Canada from January 1 – August 31, 2026, and compared it to the corresponding time period in 2025.

Contact information:

Hannah Jones

416-509-0763

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