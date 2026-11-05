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From Celebrating 'Micro-Occasions' To Local Favourites: Opentable Reveals Canadians Are Finding New Reasons To Dine Out In 2027


Date: 2026-11-05 02:16:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OpenTable unveils Canada's Top 100 Restaurants for 2026 alongside new insights into how Canadians dined this year and the trends shaping 2027

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are making room for restaurant meals in 2027, but they want every outing to feel worth it. Today, OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, unveils its 2027 Dining Trends Report, revealing how diners are balancing their appetite for a meal out with value, experience and connection. OpenTable has also unveiled its annual Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026,1 showcasing the diversity of Canada's dining scene and helping diners find the right meal for every occasion.

Dining at restaurants in Canada on OpenTable saw an 18 per cent increase year-over-year.2 Looking ahead, 65 per cent of Canadians expect to visit restaurants as often or more in 2027 compared to 2026, rising to 74 per cent among Gen Z and 71 per cent for Millennials.3 Additionally, 74 per cent of Canadians anticipate they will spend the same or more on a meal out in 2027 than 2026.3

“Canadians are planning to be more intentional when dining out next year, making room for restaurant meals for smaller celebrations or regular visits to their neighbourhood favourite,” said Eric Kemppi, Director of Restaurant Sales and Service at OpenTable Canada.“With Canadians intending to visit restaurants an average of seven times a month in 2027,3 it's an opportunity for restaurants to continue delivering unforgettable experiences that keeps bringing them back.”

How Canada Will Dine in 2027 and the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada

  • Making a meal of life's little wins: In 2027, 68 per cent of diners plan to celebrate smaller or everyday moments with a restaurant meal the same or more often than 2026 and Gen Z is the generation most likely to do this (38%).3 Reuniting with friends and family tops Canadians' reasons for these outings (37%), followed by treating themselves for no particular reason (31%).3 Date dining is also on the rise, up 28 per cent year-over-year, with an average spend of $71, offering another reason to turn an everyday moment into a meal out . 4
  • The new dining flex is being a regular: In 2027, one in five Canadians (20%) will try to become a restaurant regular, rising to 40 per cent among Gen Z.3 This is motivated by convenience (29%), consistency (27%) and supporting a local business they care about (26%).3 That desire to find a familiar favourite fits into a broader appetite for dining close to home: dining by domestic diners rose 25 per cent year-over-year on OpenTable, while dining by local diners grew 12 per cent.2
    For diners looking for their next local spot, Bravo in Vancouver, Le Swan in Toronto and Pasta Pooks in Montreal are all highlighted as neighbourhood gems on OpenTable.
  • Restaurant hype is meeting its match: 35 per cent of Canadians admit they have been more interested in a restaurant because reservations felt exclusive,3 yet 66 per cent would rather dine elsewhere than line up for a table. Diners are willing to wait an average of 23 minutes before making other plans,3 but given the choice, 45 per cent of Canadians would rather pick a restaurant without hype over one with it.3
  • Good for the stomach and the wallet: In 2027, 82 per cent of Canadian diners say price and value for money are extremely or very important when choosing a restaurant. 3 If stretching their dining-out budget next year, 45 per cent of Canadian diners want to see more happy hours and value promotions and 25 per cent would turn to loyalty programs, rewards or member offers.3
    Looking to dine out early and save? Bridgette Ba in Calgary, Ras in Toronto and Nightingale in Vancouver offer happy hour menus with deals on food and/or drinks.

From finding a reason to celebrate, to becoming a restaurant regular, OpenTable's 2027 Dining Trends Report explores what brings diners out and what makes them come back. Discover the full findings, including trending cuisines, dining destinations and menu preferences, alongside OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026 here.

The complete Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026 list can also be below (listed in alphabetical order by province):

Alberta

  • Bar Gigi, Calgary
  • Blue Rock Swim Club, Calgary
  • Bolero, Calgary
  • Bridgette Bar - Calgary, Calgary
  • Carino "Japanese Italian Kitchen", Calgary
  • Cassis Bistro, Calgary
  • Chairman's Steakhouse, Calgary
  • Chuck's Steakhouse & Patio, Banff
  • DOPO, Calgary
  • Francine's, Calgary
  • Luca, Calgary
  • LUPO Italian Ristorante & Patio, Banff
  • MAJOR TOM, Calgary
  • Mercato - Mission, Calgary
  • Penny Crown, Calgary
  • Pizza Culture, Calgary
  • Sabor Restaurant, Edmonton
  • Sukiyaki House, Calgary
  • Ten Foot Henry, Calgary
  • The Nash - Calgary, Calgary

British Columbia

  • Ask For Luigi, Vancouver
  • Botanist, Vancouver
  • Bravo, Vancouver
  • Dovetail, Vancouver
  • Foragers Meadery, Roberts Creek
  • Kavita, Vancouver
  • Le Crocodile by Rob Feenie, Vancouver
  • Nightingale, Vancouver
  • Nomo Nomo, Vancouver
  • Osteria Savio Volpe, Vancouver
  • Rimrock Cafe, Whistler
  • Sumibiyaki Arashi, Vancouver
  • The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room, Brentwood Bay
  • Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar, Whistler

Atlantic

  • Italian by Night, Saint John
  • Portage, St John's
  • Snow White Laundry, St John's
  • Mystic, Halifax
  • Tribute, Halifax

Ontario

  • aKin, Toronto
  • Alo Restaurant, Toronto
  • Aloette, Toronto
  • Bar Isabel, Toronto
  • Cintro On Wellington, London
  • Crossroads Restaurant, Rosseau
  • DaiLo, Toronto
  • DaNico, Toronto
  • Don Alfonso 1890, Toronto
  • Elora Mill, Elora
  • Estiatorio Milos - Toronto, Toronto
  • Fat Rabbit, St. Catherines
  • Giulietta, Toronto
  • Greystones Restaurant & Lounge, Orangeville
  • L O R E, Collingwood
  • Le Swan, Toronto
  • Lee, Toronto
  • Les Incompetents, St. Catherines
  • Liliana, Toronto
  • Linny's, Toronto
  • LOCALE - King City, King City
  • Mamakas Taverna, Toronto
  • Mineral, Toronto
  • Pasta Privato, Toronto
  • Prime Seafood Palace Steakhouse, Toronto
  • Quetzal, Toronto
  • Rasa, Toronto
  • Richmond Station, Toronto
  • Rizzo's House of Parm, Fort Erie
  • Scaramouche Restaurant, Toronto
  • Seahorse, Toronto
  • Shinji, Toronto
  • Sorrel Restaurant, Toronto
  • Sunnys Chinese, Toronto
  • Sushi Yugen - Toronto, Toronto
  • Takja BBQ, Toronto
  • Terra Restaurant, Thornhill
  • The Chase, Toronto
  • The French Kitchen, Toronto
  • The Lunch Lady, Toronto
  • The Onda, Toronto
  • The Tremont Cafe, Collingwood
  • Torta Boyz, Ottawa
  • Trius Winery Restaurant, Niagara-on-the-lake
  • Valley Restaurant, St. Catherines

Quebec

  • Arthurs Dinette, Montréal
  • Bistro Le Cerf-Volant, Montréal
  • Damas Restaurant, Montréal
  • Ferreira Cafe, Montréal
  • Garde Manger, Montréal
  • Hoogan & Beaufort, Montréal
  • jjacques, Québec City
  • Joe Beef, Montréal
  • Le Grand Comité, Montréal
  • Liverpool House, Montréal
  • MacTaverne, Val-David
  • Montréal Plaza, Montréal
  • Pasta Pooks, Montréal
  • Restaurant Beba, Montréal
  • Restaurant Toque!, Montréal
  • Restaurant Le Continental, Québec City

Methodology:

1The Top 100 Restaurants Methodology: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026 list is generated from over 1.1 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026. OpenTable restaurants in good standing with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, used to rank the list. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

2 OpenTable Dining Data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners per diner type from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in Canada from January 1 – August 31, 2026, compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

3Consumer Research: An online survey was conducted by Ripple Research among 2012 CA respondents, with quotas for major cities & the province of Quebec. Fieldwork took place between September 15, 2026 and September 21, 2026. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

4 OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at the number of seated diners who tagged special occasions (birthdays, anniversaries, date meals, business meals) at booking from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in Canada from January 1 – August 31, 2026, and compared it to the corresponding time period in 2025.

About OpenTable
OpenTable

Contact information:
Hannah Jones
416-509-0763
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