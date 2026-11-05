Rosie The Riveter Trust Opens Applications For 2026 Certification Awards

Applications are officially OPEN. Rosie the Riveter Trust certification is now accepting applications from construction and trade firms ready to stand out for their commitment to workforce equity.

Certification recognizes California contractors and leaders in the construction trades, advancing workplace equity and inclusion.

- Sarah Pritchard

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosie the Riveter Trust today announced it has opened applications for its 2026 Rosie the Riveter Certification Awards, a criteria-based standard recognizing California-based construction contractors and leaders in the built environment that demonstrate a commitment to workplace equity and inclusion through documented policies and practices.

The criteria-based program evaluates employers across four areas: hiring, retention, workplace environment, and workplace benefits. Qualifying firms can earn Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum certification based on their documented practices supporting gender equity.

For contractors competing to attract and retain talent, the certification offers a way to demonstrate that their workplace commitments are reflected in concrete practices. Certified firms can use the designation in recruiting, marketing, and business development, while gaining additional visibility through the Trust's communications and industry engagement. Advisors of Rosie the Riveter Trust for its award and certification program include Tradeswomen, Inc., and the Construction Trades Workforce Initiative.

“Rosie Certification gives contractors a credible way to show current and future clients, public agencies, and recruits that their commitment to equity is backed by measurable practices, not just intent,” said Sarah Pritchard, Executive Director, Rosie the Riveter Trust.“The firms committed to doing this existing and ongoing work deserve recognition for their efforts to recruit, retain, protect, and support their workforces.”

Companies currently investing in workforce development, retention, and culture are encouraged to apply, including those pursuing or performing publicly funded work or looking to distinguish themselves in recruiting and business development. Past recipients of the Rosie Certification include industry-leading firms such as Skanska USA, Teichert, and Nova Group.

Benefits of Rosie Certification include:

- Third-party recognition: Demonstrate a commitment to workplace equity through a recognized, criteria-based certification.

- Recruitment and retention: Communicate workplace practices to current and prospective employees.

- Marketing and business development: Leverage the official Rosie Certification seal in marketing materials and share the designation with clients and partners.

- Visibility and media exposure: Receive opportunities for social media spotlights, press outreach, and recognition through Trust communications.

- Industry connections: Access networking opportunities, roundtables, and peer learning with other certified employers.

- Public recognition: Gain inclusion in the Rosie Certified public directory and recognition at industry events, such as the annual Women in Construction (WIC) conference.

Rosie Certification is evaluated annually. Past recipients may also apply for renewal to maintain their certification badge, directory listing, and associated benefits.

Firms can review the 2026 eligibility criteria and application details here. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, January 15, 2027, at 5 p.m. PT.

About the Rosie the Riveter Certification Awards

The Rosie the Riveter Certification Awards recognize construction contractors who support gender equity in the workforce and who are leaders in encouraging women to join the trades. With only 4.3% of construction trade workers being women, Rosie the Riveter Trust, along with a consortium of construction industry experts and advocates, created the Rosie the Riveter Certification Awards to reward, recognize, and certify construction trade companies that excel in practices and policies for gender diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Rosie the Riveter Trust

Rosie the Riveter Trust celebrates the stories of sacrifice, opportunity, and profound social change that took place in America during World War II. As the official nonprofit partner of Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park located in Richmond, California, we honor the strong work ethic of people from all backgrounds who worked on the home front. Through historic preservation and educational programming, we inspire people to learn from history and apply those lessons in today's world.

Amanda Sargisson

Rosie the Riveter Trust

+1 650-400-9656

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rosie the Riveter Trust Opens Applications for 2026 Certification Awards News Provided By Rosie the Riveter Trust November 05, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.