How Digital Care Suitcases Are Transforming EMS Remote Healthcare Delivery

EMS crew uses TTUHSC's Next Generation 9-1-1 kit during training event.

EMS crew uses TTUHSC's Next Generation 9-1-1 kit to connect with a doctor during training event.

Wind energy technicians teamed up with TTUHSC for a drill simulating a heat exhaustion emergency.

Floydada EMS crew uses TTUHSC's Next Generation 9-1-1 kit.

TTUHSC's Next Generation 9-1-1 kit.

West Texas EMS teams are using TTUHSC's new Next Generation 9-1-1 telehealth technology to stream patient data to ER doctors, shortening vital response times.

- Katrina Gooch, director of Floydada EMSLUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The West Texas landscape includes clusters of wind farms across many rural areas. Wind turbines stand more than 300 feet tall and can pose dangers and cause injuries to those who work on them. Wind farm site lead Enrique Mendez and his team of wind energy technicians teamed up with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) for a drill simulating a heat exhaustion emergency at a West Texas wind farm. The simulation gave Floydada EMS, the fire department and the sheriff's office an opportunity to test their emergency response readiness using equipment provided through the Next Generation 9-1-1 project.The TTUHSC F. Marie Hall Institute for Rural and Community Health contracted with the Commission on State Emergency Communications (CSEC) to deliver the Next Generation 9-1-1 Telemedicine Medical Services and Telehealth Services Pilot Project. Aimed at transforming emergency care across vast distances, the initiative has already exceeded its original target of enrolling five rural Emergency Medical Service (EMS) sites, with eight Texas sites currently signed on and plans underway to expand further.TTUHSC equips participating rural EMS providers with specialized, durable suitcases containing high-tech portable telehealth units. Each kit includes a laptop pre-configured for secure video consultations, an ultrasound machine, an EKG, an exam camera, an otoscope, a stethoscope, a health monitor, a pulse oximeter, a thermometer and a priority signal hotspot to ensure connectivity in remote areas. In addition to providing equipment, TTUHSC offers comprehensive training, protocol review and guidance on data reporting, as well as specialized instruction tailored to participating trauma facilities.“The kit has a lot of different peripheral devices - it's all telehealth equipment,” Carson Scott, TTUHSC assistant vice president of Rural and Community Health, Division of Rural Affairs, said.“Where an assessment typically might be just through a verbal discussion over the radio, we're now able to provide a full-blown visual and data assessment to help physicians make better clinical decisions. This medical direction helps limit transport times across the miles and miles that separate rural patients from their destinations.”The pilot project focuses on three primary application areas: emergency care, prehospital care and trauma care. In urgent situations, the system allows emergency medical personnel, whether in the field or in transit, to connect directly with emergency department physicians. This immediate access allows hospital staff to guide treatment in real time and prepare operating rooms or trauma bays before the ambulance arrives.For local providers, this capability is particularly valuable when responding to emergencies in rural environments. Katrina Gooch, director of Floydada EMS, noted that rural first responders face unique challenges, including rescues in rugged canyon terrain, livestock-related incidents and emergencies at wind farms.“We're dealing with different terrain than what you would see in a city,” Gooch said.“So it makes it a little more challenging at times. Being in a rural community so far out from a major hospital, just having that ability to reach out to a physician and have them on camera to see what we're seeing is invaluable. If someone has internal bleeding from a fall, we can use the sonogram to connect with medical direction, look for fluid or a collapsed lung, and notify the trauma center. The hospital is waiting and fully informed by the time the patient arrives, speeding up the process for surgery.”Injuries and accidents among windmill farm workers can include falls from heights, electrical burns and injuries from mechanical or structural failures. To ensure readiness, participating sites conduct simulation drills with local industries such as wind farms. This drill included connecting to the W.J. Mangold Memorial Hospital in Lockney.“You just never know what will happen, and hopefully we never have to go through a scenario like this in real life,” Mendez said.“This was definitely an experience. Being in the ambulance, with equipment attached to me and being tested, is eye-opening. It can happen to anybody, whether that's at the wind farm or someone at home.”Wind turbine technician Brandon Flues underscored the importance of the technology for industrial safety, noting that crews working on high towers rely heavily on the readiness of local emergency teams.“Whatever they have that'll benefit any guy who gets injured to save his life, I think, is a plus,” Flues said.“The project was written for the emergent situation for when you're way out there in the middle of nowhere,” Scott said.“You now have this equipment and access to a physician in the emergency room. They can help guide you through bad situations, tough situations.”TTUHSC remains the only institution in Texas executing this specific pilot directly with CSEC. The data and feedback gathered from the current roster of rural sites will help state officials measure the program's impact and identify opportunities for continued implementation across rural Texas.EMS agencies interested in participating can contact the TTUHSC Next Generation 9-1-1 at (806) 743-9812 or visit the university's website for more information.

Suzanna Cisneros

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

+1 806-773-4242

How Digital Care Suitcases Are Transforming EMS Remote Healthcare Delivery

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