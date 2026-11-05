Public Security Directorate Mourns The Death Of Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salaytah In Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - Amman Net) The assailant attacked the officer with a sharp weapon, while a police patrol officer was injured during the arrest.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate has mourned the death of Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salaytah, who was killed in a terrorist attack while performing his official duties in the capital, Amman. A police officer was also injured in the incident.

The PSD spokesperson provided details of the attack, stating that at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, a man suddenly attacked a Public Security officer on Madinah Street in Amman, stabbing him with a sharp object.

A nearby police patrol immediately intervened, confronting the assailant, bringing the situation under control and arresting him.

The spokesperson added that the patrol officer in charge sustained facial injuries during the confrontation with the attacker.

Corporal Al-Salaytah was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. The injured officer was also taken to hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition.

Security agencies have launched an investigation into the attack. Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect had intended and planned to carry out a terrorist attack targeting members of the Public Security Directorate.

In its statement, the PSD paid tribute to Corporal Al-Salaytah, saying he had joined the ranks of Jordan's fallen heroes who gave their lives in the service of their country.

The Directorate prayed for God's mercy upon the deceased and extended its deepest condolences to his family and colleagues, wishing them patience and strength during this difficult time.