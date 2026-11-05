Deutsch de Schweiz trägt Behandlungskosten bestimmter italienischer Patienten Original Read more: Schweiz trägt Behandlungskosten bestimmter italienischer Pati

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland will cover the medical costs of 12 Italian injury victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster who were treated in Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland foots Crans-Montana medical bill for Italian patients This content was published on November 5, 2026 - 10:02 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Following a proposal from Italy, the governmentl has decided not to seek reimbursement of these costs from Italy.

An international agreement stipulates that each country should, in principle, cover the costs for people insured under its own system if they have received treatment in another country.

This is part of the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons between Switzerland and the European Union. However, according to the Federal Council, this agreement leaves open the possibility for states to deviate from this rule.

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This content was published on Jan 22, 2026 As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.

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