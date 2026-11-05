Switzerland Foots Crans-Montana Medical Bill For Italian Patients
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Schweiz trägt Behandlungskosten bestimmter italienischer Patienten
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Read more: Schweiz trägt Behandlungskosten bestimmter italienischer Pati
Following a proposal from Italy, the governmentl has decided not to seek reimbursement of these costs from Italy.
An international agreement stipulates that each country should, in principle, cover the costs for people insured under its own system if they have received treatment in another country.
This is part of the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons between Switzerland and the European Union. However, according to the Federal Council, this agreement leaves open the possibility for states to deviate from this rule.More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's image
This content was published on Jan 22, 2026 As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.Read more: Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's
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