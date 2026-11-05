Deutsch de Die an Chikungunya-Fieber Erkrankten wohnen in derselben Strasse Original Read more: Die an Chikungunya-Fieber Erkrankten wohnen in derselben St

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Four people in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino, suffering from chikungunya fever, all live in the same neighbourhood. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss chikungunya fever patients live in close proximity This content was published on November 5, 2026 - 10:07 1 minute Keystone-SDA

It is possible that two of the four patients were infected by the same mosquito, the Ticino cantonal medical officer stated in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The others were most likely bitten by related mosquitoes.

Working in collaboration with the Ticino University of Applied Sciences (SUPSI), a substance that kills adult tiger mosquitoes was sprayed into the air in their neighbourhood, said Ticino cantonal medical officer, Giorgio Merlani.

This is very effective, as a tiger mosquito flies barely more than 100 metres in its lifetime.

More More Swiss canton finds no sign of tropical viruses in mosquitoes

This content was published on Aug 20, 2025 No tropical viruses detected in the mosquito population of the canton of Basel-City.

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