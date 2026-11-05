UBS Cuts 200 London Jobs As Credit Suisse Fusion Ends
The cuts were announced internally in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The reductions were carried out across the bank's units, including wealth management and investment banking, they said. A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment.More More Swiss Economy Beyond the unemployment rate: the reality of finding work in Switzerland
This content was published on Oct 29, 2026 Switzerland's unemployment rate remains low. Yet that doesn't mean finding work to fit your skills is easy.Read more: Beyond the unemployment rate: the reality of finding work in Switze
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