MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss bank UBS has slashed about 200 positions in London in recent weeks as its integration with former rival Credit Suisse nears its end. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UBS cuts 200 London jobs as Credit Suisse fusion ends This content was published on November 5, 2026 - 10:19 2 minutes Bloomberg

The cuts were announced internally in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The reductions were carried out across the bank's units, including wealth management and investment banking, they said. A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment.

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