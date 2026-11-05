Russia Still Hooked On Western Firms For Vital Medicines
About 56% of the almost 700 billion rubles ($8.6 billion) spent on drugs in the first eight months of 2026 went on imports, particularly of the more sophisticated medicines domestic manufacturers are unable to replicate, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from research group DSM. That compares with a 57% share in 2022, when the invasion began.More More Swiss-based firms active in Russia are 'filling Putin's war chest'
This content was published on Jul 9, 2023 Swiss companies that continue to do business and pay millions in taxes in Russia are helping to fund Moscow's war in Ukraine, activists say.Read more: Swiss-based firms active in Russia are 'filling Putin's war c
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