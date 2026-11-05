ECHR Slams Switzerland For Ruling Hospital Strikes Illegal
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Menschenrechtsgerichtshof verurteilt Schweiz wegen Spitalstreiks
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Read more: Menschenrechtsgerichtshof verurteilt Schweiz wegen Spitalst
Switzerland has breached Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the ECHR announced on Thursday. The case concerns 17 former employees of La Providence Hospital and four trade union secretaries.
In the court's view, it was not sufficiently foreseeable to the strikers that their industrial action, which was initially lawful, might at some point be classified as unlawful.
By denying them protection against dismissal on this basis, the Swiss courts had infringed the very essence of their right to strike.
The Federal Supreme Court had previously ruled that the strike after January 23, 2013 was no longer justified as a last resort and was therefore disproportionate.
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