Swiss Newspaper Staff Stage Walkout Over Job Cuts
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Le personnel de Tamedia débraye une heure dans les rédactions
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Read more: Le personnel de Tamedia débraye une heure dans les rédac
The offices in Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich, Bern and Basel were affected.
From 11am, the walkout was intended to be nationwide, involving both the French-speaking and German-speaking editorial teams within the group. In French-speaking Switzerland, this affects staff at the editorial offices of 24 heures, La Tribune de Genève, Le Matin Dimanche, Femina and Bilan.More More Swiss Politics Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly half
This content was published on Nov 4, 2026 Swissinfo, the international service of the Swiss broadcasting corporation, will close the Portuguese and Japanese services after major funding cuts.Read more: Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly
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