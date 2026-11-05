Français fr Le personnel de Tamedia débraye une heure dans les rédactions Original Read more: Le personnel de Tamedia débraye une heure dans les rédac

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Staff at Swiss media house Tamedia went on strike for an hour on Thursday morning to protest against 41 redundancies, including those of two trade union representatives within the editorial teams. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss newspaper staff stage walkout over job cuts This content was published on November 5, 2026 - 13:29 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The offices in Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich, Bern and Basel were affected.

From 11am, the walkout was intended to be nationwide, involving both the French-speaking and German-speaking editorial teams within the group. In French-speaking Switzerland, this affects staff at the editorial offices of 24 heures, La Tribune de Genève, Le Matin Dimanche, Femina and Bilan.

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