Deutsch de Erster bekannter Cyberangriff auf Kühlanlage in der Schweiz Original Read more: Erster bekannter Cyberangriff auf Kühlanlage in der Sc

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Cybercriminals have turned their attention to refrigeration systems in Switzerland. A butcher's shop in Bern was forced to temporarily close to protect food. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: First known cyberattack on Swiss food refrigeration system This content was published on November 5, 2026 - 13:44 1 minute Keystone-SDA

“The electronic control systems of our refrigeration and deep-freeze units were tampered with as a result of a targeted cyberattack,” the butcher's shop Lüthi's Fleischwaren wrote on its website on Thursday.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF was the first to report on the incident. To rule out any potential food safety risks, the shop owners disconnected the refrigeration systems from the mains and temporarily closed the shop.

All processes and systems are now being checked. The butcher's shop is due to reopen on November 20, provided the systems are cooling reliably again.

This is the first publicly reported attack of this kind in Switzerland. Cybercriminals recently attacked refrigeration systems in European supermarkets. Among those affected were shops in Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Estonia and the Netherlands.

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