Deutsch de Ehemann von Schweizer Ebola-Patientin aus Spital entlassen Original Read more: Ehemann von Schweizer Ebola-Patientin aus Spital entl

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The husband of a Swiss Ebola patient has been discharged from Zurich University Hospital (USZ). Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Husband of Swiss Ebola patient discharged from hospital This content was published on November 5, 2026 - 16:51 1 minute Keystone-SDA

He had not developed any symptoms and had therefore been transferred to a quarantine facility outside the hospital. The man, an employee of the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria, had been brought back to Switzerland from Nigeria on October 26, together with his wife, who was suffering from Ebola.

+ Swiss Ebola patient in Nigeria evacuated to Switzerland

His wife is being treated at Geneva University Hospital (HUG). Citing data protection reasons, Geneva University Hospital is not providing any information on the condition of the Ebola patient.

She tested positive for the Bundibugyo Ebola virus in Nigeria on October 20. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, no further cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Nigeria to date. At the beginning of November, the Nigerian authorities were still monitoring 62 close contacts.

According to the World Health Organisation, the incubation period for an Ebola infection is between two and 21 days.

This is the third time that a person has been treated for Ebola in Switzerland. The two previous cases occurred in 1995 and 2014. Both patients survived the infection, the Federal Office of Public Health states on its website.

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