Russian Units Of Swiss-Based Japan Tobacco International Under Moscow Control
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Putin stellt auch Tabakunternehmen JTI unter Zwangsverwaltung
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Read more: Putin stellt auch Tabakunternehmen JTI unter Zwangsverwa
According to a decree, president Vladimir Putin transferred JTI assets to the joint-stock company Promyschlennye Aktivy.
According to its own figures, JTI has four factories in Russia and produces several cigarette brands in the country. The company reportedly employs more than 4,000 people.More More Swiss-based firms active in Russia are 'filling Putin's war chest'
This content was published on Jul 9, 2023 Swiss companies that continue to do business and pay millions in taxes in Russia are helping to fund Moscow's war in Ukraine, activists say.Read more: Swiss-based firms active in Russia are 'filling Putin's war c
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