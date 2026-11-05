Brazil Shares Agricultural Expertise In Egypt

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Land regularization, access to and tenure of land, and family farming are the focus of the second edition of the“Interregional Forum for Dialogue and Global Policy Solutions for Family Farming.” The event concludes Thursday (5) in Cairo, Egypt, and is organized by Brazil's rural land agency Incra in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC).

According to information released by Incra, the event is part of the Trilateral South-South Cooperation Program. It is expected to contribute to the implementation of the United Nations Decade of Family Farming (2019-2028). Topics discussed at the meeting include challenges related to land governance, food security and rural development.

Brazil will share its experience with democratizing access to land, sustainable management of natural resources and public policies for family farming, which, according to the FAO, accounts for more than 80% of the world's food production. Representatives from Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia, Uruguay and Egypt will also share their experiences, seeking practices adopted in their countries that could be applied elsewhere.

According to Incra, the meeting continues an international cooperation agenda whose first stage was held in Brazil, followed in September by a series of meetings in Budapest, Hungary. The outcomes of the Cairo meeting will be presented on November 24 and 25 at the Global Forum for Policy Solutions for Family Farming, at FAO headquarters in Rome.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Incra

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