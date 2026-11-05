Syria Transports 2.2 Million Tonnes By Road

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – More than 2.24 million tonnes of goods were transported by truck in Syria in October, both domestically and for shipment abroad. According to a Thursday (5) report by state news agency SANA, citing data from the Ministry of Transport's Directorate of Freight Transport Regulation, 172,848 trucks carried the goods.

According to the director of the department, Khaled Al-Kas'ha, domestic shipments totaled 1.63 million tonnes, while goods transported abroad reached 611,200 tonnes between October 1 and 31. According to data provided by Al-Kas'ha, 152,473 vehicles transported goods within Syria and 20,375 trucks carried products abroad.

Al-Kas'ha provided the data while discussing his department's work monitoring and regulating freight transport operations on Syria's domestic roads and cross-border routes. According to him, effective regulation requires continuous monitoring of truck movements and cargo weights to ensure compliance with approved standards and limit overloading, which can damage roads and bridges and undermine the safety and efficiency of infrastructure.

During the first nine months of the year, the total volume of goods transported within and out of Syria reached 25.2 million tonnes. Domestic shipments totaled 22.77 million tons, while 2.5 million tonnes were transported on the country's roads for export.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Syrian Arab News Agency/SANA

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