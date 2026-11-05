Saudi Films To Be Screened In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Four Saudi films making their Brazilian debut will be screened as part of the Saudi Film Nights festival, which will run from November 21 to 28 at cinemas in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador. A partnership between the Saudi Film Commission and MyMama Entertainment, the festival features two short films and two feature films. It is curated by actor and director Selton Mello and Ilda Santiago, co-founder and executive director of the Rio Film Festival.

According to MyMama Entertainment, Espaço Petrobras Augusta in São Paulo will host screenings on November 21 and 22. On November 24 and 25, the films will be shown at Estação Claro Gávea in Rio de Janeiro, and on November 27 and 28 at Cine Glauber Rocha in Salvador, Bahia.

Among the films being screened, Unidentified (2025), directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, shows how a police investigation ends up portraying the contradictions faced by women in local society. Saify (2024), directed by Wael Abumansour, uses satire and humor to tell the story of a debt-ridden man who resorts to blackmail as a way to solve his problems.

Among the short films, The Last Dismissal (2023), directed by Jawaher Alamri, explores a teenager's confrontation with her school principal after the loss of her best friend. In Two Sisters (2025), Waleed Alqahtani sheds light on the drama of a failed actress.

The film screenings will be followed by receptions for attendees and will feature appearances by the films' lead actors and directors. Admission is free. Tickets, the schedule and more information are available here:

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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