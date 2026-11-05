Biomednewsbreaks Why Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) Is 'One To Watch'

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Adaptogenics (CSE: ADPT) was featured in a recent article that discussed its efforts to build a healthcare company focused on opportunities across the rapidly evolving peptide sector, combining proprietary therapeutic development, pharmaceutical-quality supply infrastructure and innovative drug delivery technologies.“As demand for solutions addressing metabolic health, muscle preservation, recovery and healthy ageing continues to grow, Adaptogenics is positioning itself to address significant healthcare challenges while pursuing opportunities in the expanding market for high-quality peptide development and supply,” the article reads.“The company's strategy combines experienced pharmaceutical leadership, scientific innovation and a capital-efficient business model designed to create both near-term commercial opportunities and long-term value through proprietary therapeutic assets.”

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About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics is building a science led company focused on identifying, acquiring, designing and advancing proprietary peptide and small molecule programs. The company is evaluating opportunities in metabolic health, muscle preservation, mitochondrial biology and inflammation, including delivery technologies intended to improve the performance of promising molecules. The company will continue its existing nutraceutical operations while evaluating GLP 1 companion products intended to address challenges associated with medical weight loss, including muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and reduced physical function.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ADPTare available in the company's newsroom at

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