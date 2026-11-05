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4Th Conference Of Mining Ministers To Be Held In Goa On November 56


Date: 2026-11-05 02:12:18

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 5 (KNN) The Ministry of Mines will organise the 4th Conference of Mining Ministers in Goa on November 5–6, bringing together mining ministers from various states and senior officials from the Centre and state governments.

The two-day conference will discuss the progress, opportunities and challenges in the mining sector, besides providing a platform for states to share their initiatives and best practices.

The discussions will focus on issues related to the sector's growth and development, with participation from state representatives and senior government officials.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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