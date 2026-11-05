Govt Proposes Immediate Suspension Of Drug Manufacturing Licences For Specified Quality Failures

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has proposed rules requiring regulators to immediately suspend manufacturing licences for medicines that fail specified quality tests, tightening oversight of pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug safety.

Under the draft rules, immediate suspension would apply when government laboratories find that medicines fail prescribed standards for impurities, sterility, assay or dissolution. These tests assess contamination, sterility, active ingredient content and the release of the active ingredient, Reuters reported.

The Health Ministry said existing rules require regulators to issue a show-cause notice before suspending or cancelling a manufacturing licence, potentially delaying action against drugs declared 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) and allowing them to remain in circulation.

Under the proposed framework, licences would remain suspended until manufacturers complete a root-cause analysis and implement corrective and preventive action (CAPA) to the regulator's satisfaction. Licences could be restored only after regulators verify the implementation of these measures.

Greater Regulatory Oversight

The draft also empowers the central licensing authority to seek manufacturers' investigation reports, root-cause analyses and corrective measures, along with details of action taken by state regulators.

Reports from government drug analysts would be shared with the Drugs Controller General of India, the concerned state or Union Territory regulator, and the manufacturer and marketer named on the product label.

The proposal comes amid increased scrutiny of India's pharmaceutical quality standards following incidents involving locally manufactured cough syrups linked to child deaths in India, Gambia and Uzbekistan.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) currently publishes monthly alerts identifying drug samples declared NSQ by central and state laboratories. India also has guidelines for recalling medicines found to be defective or below prescribed quality standards.

The government has invited comments on the draft rules within 30 days. The proposed requirements will take effect only after their final publication in the Official Gazette.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, particularly smaller units, the proposed changes could increase the importance of quality-control systems, timely investigations and documented corrective measures. Immediate licence suspension could also disrupt production and supplies where specified quality failures are established.

(KNN Bureau)

