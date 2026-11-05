Gujarat Introduces TRL-Based Funding Scheme For Early And Advanced-Stage Startups

MENAFN - KNN India)The Gujarat Government has launched a Rs 10 crore growth fund to help technology startups commercialise their innovations, offering grants of up to Rs 30 lakh to early-stage ventures and equity-linked convertible funding of up to Rs 2 crore to more advanced startups.

The fund was launched by state Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia at the Gujarat Innovation and Technopreneurship (GInTech) Conclave 2026, held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday reported by The Times of India.

Under the scheme, startups at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 and below will be eligible for grants of up to Rs 30 lakh to support proof-of-concept development, technology validation, trials and related activities.

Startups at TRL 5 and above can receive up to Rs 2 crore in equity-linked convertible funding for activities such as pilot manufacturing, technology demonstrations, business model changes and market-oriented development.

Gujarat's Growing Startup Ecosystem

Addressing the conclave, Modhwadia said India has approximately 2.6 lakh registered startups, of which an estimated 20,000 are active in Gujarat. He said the figures reflected the state's growing presence in the country's startup ecosystem.

The minister also highlighted changing career aspirations among young people, noting that more individuals are choosing entrepreneurship and building businesses around their ideas rather than pursuing conventional government or corporate jobs.

The fund is aimed at supporting startups at different stages of technological development, particularly in bridging the gap between laboratory research and commercial applications.

(KNN Bureau)