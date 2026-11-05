Pudu Robotics Unveils New AI Strategy And Full Robot Portfolio In Europe

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Global commercial robotics specilaist showcased six product lines together for the first time at its 2026 European Partner Summit in Amsterdam

Pudu Robotics, a global provider of commercial robotics, has set out the next phase of its global strategy in Amsterdam at its first European Partner Summit.

At the event, which was themed“AI in Action: Scaling Impact Across Europe – Together,” Pudu unveiled its“One Brain, Multiple Embodiments” strategy along with its full product ecosystem spanning six product lines for the very first time.

Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics, said:“The next stage of growth will depend not only on advancing robot capabilities, but also on making robots easier to deploy, more adaptable and commercially viable at scale.

“With our 'One Brain, Multiple Embodiments' strategy, we are building a shared technological foundation across different robot forms-from specialized service robots to semi-humanoid and humanoid robots.

“By combining reusable AI capabilities with purpose-built hardware, we aim to accelerate innovation, improve development efficiency and bring robotics into more real-world applications.”

Unveiling the robotics portfolio under the“One Brain, Multiple Embodiments” strategy

At the summit, Pudu debuted its full product ecosystem, guided by its“One Brain, Multiple Embodiments” strategy and spanning six product lines: service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, general embodied AI, commercial lawn mowing and home lawn care.

The home lawn care line includes the PUDU TOMO S Series, the company's first consumer robotics product, announced on November 3.

The debut of Pudu's full product ecosystem marks the company's expansion into a broader range of application scenarios, from indoor to outdoor environments and from commercial to home use.

“Under our 'One Brain, Multiple Embodiments' strategy, we will continue to invest in foundational technologies, including hardware, operating systems and embodied foundation models,” said Zhang.

At the core of the“One Brain, Multiple Embodiments” strategy is a shared technological architecture designed to support different robot forms.

Built on Pudu's proprietary technologies, including PuduFM, an Embodied Foundation Model, and PuduAgent OS, an Embodied AI Agent Platform, the architecture enables reusable AI capabilities, software modules and skills across different robotic platforms, while allowing hardware and motion-control systems to remain optimized for specific tasks.

By sharing these underlying technologies across different robot forms, the strategy helps reduce R&D and deployment cycles and costs, bringing robotics into more industries and making adoption more practical for customers.

Strong presence in Europe: 60 percent annual growth, footprint in 20+ countries

The Pudu Robotics 2026 European Partner Summit marks the company's first large-scale strategic brand event in Europe. Pudu chose Amsterdam to unveil its global“One Brain, Multiple Embodiments” strategy, reflecting Europe's importance as a key market for the company's next phase of strategic growth.

Pudu operates across more than 20 European countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic and Poland.

The company serves customers across a range of European industries including retail, food and beverage, hospitality, healthcare and transportation, such as EDEKA, Albert Heijn, Carrefour, Denner, Marriott, Van der Valk, Pizza Hut and Intermarché, as well as Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

This footprint has been accompanied by strong business growth. Over the past two years, Pudu's revenue in Europe has grown by an average of more than 60 percent annually, reflecting the strong momentum of its business across the region.

Pudu is also strengthening its local presence to support its continued expansion. On October 30, the company announced the establishment of its European headquarters in Germany.

The multifunctional regional hub brings together offices, a showroom, warehousing, training, sales, after-sales support and repair services, strengthening Pudu's ability to provide localized support, improve service responsiveness and work more closely with distributors and customers across Europe.

Expanding Pudu Robotics across every scenario

Today, Pudu's technologies serve 16 industries and more than 900 application scenarios, reflecting the breadth of environments in which its robotics solutions are being applied.

Pudu's full product portfolio was showcased at the summit, demonstrating the full-scenario range of Pudu's innovative use cases. Among the robots on show were:

PUDU BellaBot Pro: An upgraded delivery and interactive service robot featuring multimodal interaction, enhanced mobility and Omni-Sense safety. With a 65 cm path clearance, it is designed to navigate tight and complex commercial environments while delivering an engaging service experience. PUDU CC1 Pro: An AI-powered 4-in-1 commercial cleaning robot that integrates sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming and dust mopping. Its AI capabilities include real-time cleaning performance detection and targeted spot cleaning, helping deliver more precise and efficient cleaning operations. PUDU MP2000: An AI-native autonomous pallet handling robot with a 2,000 kg payload capacity. Featuring AI load-carrier recognition, adaptive fork alignment and 20-second fork insertion, it is designed to simplify pallet transport across manufacturing, warehousing and logistics environments. PUDU D5, D7 and D9: Pudu's general embodied AI portfolio spanning quadruped, semi-humanoid and humanoid robots. Combining embodied mobility, perception and manipulation capabilities, the portfolio reflects Pudu's approach to advancing embodied intelligence across different robot forms. PUDU GT Series: A three-model lineup of commercial robotic mowers – GT3, GT5 and GT7 – designed for professional grounds and turf management. With purpose-built mowing and collection systems, the series addresses the distinct needs of commercial properties, large turf areas and golf courses or professional sports fields. PUDU TOMO S Series: Pudu's first consumer robotics product, bringing intelligent lawn care into the home. Featuring the proprietary SharpLoop Self-Sharpening System, TOMO S is designed to maintain blade sharpness automatically, supporting convenient and consistent lawn maintenance.

Looking ahead: Innovating to build robots for Europe

Whether through its“One Brain, Multiple Embodiments” strategy or its product ecosystem spanning a full range of application scenarios, Pudu's goal remains the same: to use AI and robotics to improve the productivity and well-being of human society.

“We want Europe to be among the first markets where this strategy is put into practice,” said Bella Sun, vice president and general manager for Europe at Pudu Robotics.

“This means not only bringing Pudu's most advanced technologies and best talent to Europe, but also working more closely with our customers, distributors and other partners across the region to translate advances in robotics into practical value for commercial and household scenarios.”