MENAFN - USA Art News) Theatis accepting applications until, offering substantial financial support for incoming graduate students. The program provides full funding, including paid teaching assistant positions, awards, and fellowships, backed by aendowment from

Students in the program receive spacious private studios and engage with internationally renowned faculty and visiting artists. As a research university, UC Davis facilitates intensive artistic work and interdisciplinary research across various campus disciplines. The program culminates in a thesis exhibition at the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art.

Three visiting artist programs, including The California Studio, the Betty Jean and Wayne Thiebaud Lecture, and the Visiting Artist Lectures Series, expose students to notable artists, critics, and curators. Recent speakers have included Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Cecilia Alemani, Xu Bing, Helen Molesworth, Wangechi Mutu, Tania Candiani, Raúl De Nieves, Latoya Ruby Frazier, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Kota Ezawa, Sky Hopinka, Amelia Jones, and Hito Steyerl.

UC Davis also collaborates with prestigious professional programs such as the Headlands Center for the Arts, the Dedalus Foundation, Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, and the Tropical Lab residency in Singapore. A Virtual MFA Open House is scheduled for 12pm (PST) on Friday, December 4, 2026. More information and application details are available at ucdavis.

Source: Hyperallergic