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Moma Exhibition Spotlights Brancusi's Studio Practice


Date: 2026-11-05 02:09:34

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York is currently showcasing Constantin Brancusi's work in an exhibition titled“ Brancusi: The Artist and His Studio.” This presentation emphasizes the artist's atelier as a central space for creation, exhibition, and social gatherings.

Beyond a conventional survey, the exhibition features Brancusi's drawings, photographs, films, tools, and even record albums he owned, recalling the legendary dinner parties he hosted there. The museum's press office notes that this display provides insight into why Brancusi's art continues to influence contemporary sculptors such as Rodney McMillian and Martin Puryear.

This exhibition is one of three major shows across New York City's prominent museums in fall 2026, which will simultaneously feature works by Brancusi, Lichtenstein, and Pollock.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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