Moma Exhibition Spotlights Brancusi's Studio Practice

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York is currently showcasingwork in an exhibition titled“.” This presentation emphasizes the artist's atelier as a central space for creation, exhibition, and social gatherings.

Beyond a conventional survey, the exhibition features Brancusi's drawings, photographs, films, tools, and even record albums he owned, recalling the legendary dinner parties he hosted there. The museum's press office notes that this display provides insight into why Brancusi's art continues to influence contemporary sculptors such as Rodney McMillian and Martin Puryear.

This exhibition is one of three major shows across New York City's prominent museums in fall 2026, which will simultaneously feature works by Brancusi, Lichtenstein, and Pollock.

Source: Hyperallergic