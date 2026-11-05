Moma Exhibition Spotlights Brancusi's Studio Practice
Beyond a conventional survey, the exhibition features Brancusi's drawings, photographs, films, tools, and even record albums he owned, recalling the legendary dinner parties he hosted there. The museum's press office notes that this display provides insight into why Brancusi's art continues to influence contemporary sculptors such as Rodney McMillian and Martin Puryear.
This exhibition is one of three major shows across New York City's prominent museums in fall 2026, which will simultaneously feature works by Brancusi, Lichtenstein, and Pollock.
Source: Hyperallergic
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