Tokyo Jazz Club Transforms Capsule Hotel Into Art Week Venue

MENAFN - USA Art News) For its fifth edition,is presenting the, an alternative fair running throughacross eight floors of a former capsule hotel in, near Tokyo's historic Jimbōchō book district. This new event, modeled on Basel Social Club, features over, including local mainstays such asand, as well as international exhibitors with strong ties to Japan likeand. Regional participants includefrom Hong Kong andfrom Jakarta.

Co-founder Robbie Okuda Fitzpatrick, who also founded Fitzpatrick Gallery, told Observer that the project draws inspiration from Japan's jazz culture.“For us, jazz isn't a genre so much as a method,” he stated.“There's the obvious link to Japan's listening culture, the jazz kissa, the record bars, the art of listening closely, but what we really borrow is the mindset: improvisation, collaboration, breaking convention, finding harmony inside a bit of chaos.” Okuda Fitzpatrick explained that the project evolved organically, built“voice by voice” rather than through a fixed plan, mirroring musical improvisation.

The concept extends to the venue itself. Okuda Fitzpatrick noted,“Even the structure follows the metaphor, eight floors, eight notes, eight days, each floor its own rhythm, all of it one composition.” He and co-founder Yael Salomonowitz, both involved with the launch of Basel Social Club, were drawn to the former capsule hotel's inherent contradictions.“A capsule hotel was made for solitude and sleep, little cells to withdraw into, and we were turning it into a place for people to come together,” Okuda Fitzpatrick explained.“Rather than smooth over its quirks, we built the concept around them: the narrow corridors, the capsules, the climb through the floors. You can almost read the building in cross section, catching glimpses of each floor at once. A space designed for sleeping is now very much alive.”

The club is open daily from 5 to 11 p.m., with extensive programming including artist interventions. Highlights feature a conversation between Theaster Gates and Arthur Jafa, José Parlá's vinyl presentation, and a listening session curated by Jafa, creating a rare dialogue between contemporary art and music. Okuda Fitzpatrick hopes visitors“leave feeling they discovered something, rather than having been shown something,” citing possibilities such as stumbling upon an unfamiliar artist in a shower stall after arriving for a performance.“That sense of accidental discovery matters to us, it's a place where you can take the art seriously without taking yourself too seriously,” he added.

The curatorial approach was directly influenced by the building's architecture, particularly the challenge of organizing the space across eight distinct floors. Okuda Fitzpatrick elaborated,“We conceived of them as eight distinct social contexts, beginning with a floor where we returned the sleeping pods to their original setting, then a vinyl listening lounge, a floor given over to moving image, a game floor, a sound bar as a space to gather, and so on.” Galleries were then consulted, some invited and others approaching the organizers, to select artists whose work would fit this unique context. Many proposed site-specific installations, including Yoko Terauchi.

Unlike conventional fair formats or even smaller hotel-based initiatives, Tokyo Jazz Club operates more like a site-specific group show, lacking traditional booths. Artworks are in direct dialogue with the architecture, extending into former hotel rooms, showers, and bathrooms. Filipino-born Vietnamese-American artist Lydo Le's new four-channel video installation, The Weight of Nothing, presented by ROH, is tailored for a pod, transforming it into a“space machine” with abstract images. Le, a sound artist and underground techno DJ known in the New York and Southern California electronic scenes, bridges club music and multimedia sound and light works, having performed at venues like Berlin's Berghain.

The programming features several artists who make music and DJs who create art, exploring the connections between these creative realms. On the first floor, Jan A. Eckert's sound installation, Perhaps Silence, offers a three-part composition combining field recordings from Kyoto with electrical impulses from microorganisms, plants, and soil, alongside machine-learning processes. This work invites reflection on listening through an“expansive animistic sensibility” that Japan, like other Asian cultures, has maintained despite technological advancements.

The fair also supports experimental and new-media presentations. An early highlight is Chen Wei's LED work, Trouble City, which translates glitching street advertisements into rhythmic light compositions. Blindspot Gallery pairs this with Pixy Liao's photographs, which subvert conventional representations of heterosexual relationships. Nearby, Arab Bank Switzerland, a supporter of the initiative, presents Transaction Sculpture – Untitled (2018/2025), an autonomous digital artwork by pseudonymous artist 0xfff. This work exists as a series of smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, converting cryptocurrency transactions into performative visual compositions. For the fair, an earlier iteration is reactivated through 200 individual transactions, each generating a unique image preserved as a signed, numbered Instax print available on-site, introducing a participatory element.

We previously reported:

Art Week Tokyo is set to feature a range of new collateral programs this November, including hybrid art, performance, and culinary experiences.

Five exhibitions in Tokyo feature emerging Japanese artists Utanhole and Miho Dohi, a group show on urban nature, and a Nam June Paik retrospective.

Art Week Tokyo is reconfiguring its AWT Focus platform for 2026, launching ten exhibitions across city-wide galleries and art spaces, moving from a single

Source: Observer Arts