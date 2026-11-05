Trailer Released For Natalie Portman's Art World Satire,“The Gallerist”

MENAFN - USA Art News) An“antic” trailer has been released for The Gallerist, an upcoming art world satire featuringas a determined art dealer. The film is set to premiere in wide theatrical release on

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens and closes with Charli XCX, in her role as the girlfriend of an“abrasive” art influencer played by Zach Galifianakis, proclaiming,“it slaps.” Portman's character is shown under stress, preparing a crucial exhibition for Art Basel Miami Beach. When she presents Galifianakis with The Emasculator, a sculpture by an artist portrayed by Da'Vine Joy Randolph, he is impaled by the work. An impressed critic, observing the dead body still on the sculpture, remarks that it“drives a stake through the very heart of the patriarchy.”

Further comedic events unfold in scenes featuring a cast that includes Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta Jones, and Sterling K. Brown. Reviewing the film at its January Sundance premiere, Sophia Powers wrote for ARTnews that“The Gallerist is good as eye candy: its cinematography is kinetic, poppy, and polished, and its writing tight. But the film ultimately fails to transcend its superficial veneer-it is as entertaining as it is psychologically vacant.”

Source: ARTnews