Investornewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Announces Proposed Public Offering To Support Buntanetap Clinical Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock or pre-funded warrants in lieu of common stock, together with accompanying warrants to purchase common stock. The securities will be issued separately but must be purchased together. Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner. Annovis intends to use the net proceeds to advance clinical development of its investigational oral therapy buntanetap for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The proposed offering remains subject to market and other conditions, with no assurance regarding its completion, size or terms.

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About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

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