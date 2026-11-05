Missionirnewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Schedules Q3 2026 Earnings Release, Conference Call For Nov. 13

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC), the parent company of OptimumBank, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, before the market opens on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Management will host a conference call and live webcast at 10 a.m. ET that day to review the quarterly results and provide a business update. Current and prospective investors are invited to attend the webcast through advance registration. Additional information and registration assistance are available by contacting Seth Denison at [email protected].

To view the full press release, visit

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank is a full-service community bank focused on delivering personalized service, competitive pricing, and innovative financial solutions. The Bank supports economic development and community growth through responsible banking practices. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OPHC are available in the company's newsroom at

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