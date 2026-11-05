Investornewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Reports 167% Revenue Growth, $8.32 Million In Committed Customer Orders
Scinai also reported approximately $8.32 million in committed customer orders as of Nov. 4, 2026, up more than 330% from year-end 2025, including an expanded U.S. customer agreement with approximately $5.1 million in committed base service fees. The company generated approximately $5.3 million in net proceeds from October financing transactions, bringing reported bank balances to approximately $8.1 million as of Oct. 27. Based on current projections and anticipated customer payments, Scinai expects sufficient operating liquidity through late 2027, with potential additional clinical manufacturing work that could extend its runway into 2028.
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About Scinai Immunotherapeutics.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.
Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies through facilities in Jerusalem and Yavne, Israel.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at
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