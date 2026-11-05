Lessons From A Citywide Narcan Rollout: WRAP(R) Adds Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Edward Delatorre Jr. To Its Board

Wrap Technologies, Inc. has appointed former New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Edward Delatorre Jr. to its Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2026. Delatorre helped introduce Narcan into NYPD patrol operations, guiding the program from a Staten Island pilot to citywide adoption and later sharing the model with departments nationally and internationally. WRAP(R) sees a direct parallel in its own work: making Non-Lethal Response(TM) technology, training and policy a practical, repeatable capability that agencies can adopt and sustain.

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When a police officer reaches someone in the middle of an opioid overdose, a single dose of Narcan can mean that person goes home to their family. Today, carrying it is routine for many officers. It became routine because someone did the slower work of building the program around it.

For the NYPD, part of that work was led by Edward Delatorre Jr. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), a provider of non-lethal response technologies and public safety solutions, has appointed Delatorre to its Board of Directors, effective...

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This article was produced by IBN Editorial Staff and is intended for informational purposes only. It is not investment advice and should not be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. Statements attributed to Wrap Technologies Inc. or its management, including any forward-looking statements regarding product adoption, strategy, the contributions of its Board of Directors, or market opportunities, reflect the company's views and are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult a qualified professional. Additional company information is available at wrap.

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