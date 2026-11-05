Rockbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Reports Q3 Revenue Of $29.2 Million, Advances Rare Earth Expansion

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Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $29.2 million, including $28.4 million from uranium sales of 320,000 pounds at an average realized price of $88.90 per pound. The company recorded a net loss of $52.4 million, or $0.20 per share, primarily reflecting $35.3 million in noncash, unrealized losses on marketable securities. Its uranium segment remained profitable for the third consecutive quarter, while working capital totaled $932.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2026.

Energy Fuels also reported mining 385,000 pounds of contained uranium during the quarter, bringing year-to-date production to 1.1 million pounds. The company completed its acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials in August, adding commercial-scale rare earth metal and alloy production capabilities, and continues advancing its planned acquisition of Vacuumschmelze, expected to close in early 2027. Energy Fuels also approved construction of commercial-scale heavy rare earth processing circuits at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, with commissioning targeted for 2028.

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About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. critical materials company specializing in uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and the development of medical isotopes. With several uranium projects in the western United States, Energy Fuels has been the top U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate, supplying nuclear utilities. The Company owns the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. – the White Mesa Mill in Utah – where it also produces REE products and evaluates medical isotope recovery for emerging cancer therapies. Additionally, Energy Fuels is developing three heavy mineral sands/rare earths projects: the Vara Mada Project in Madagascar, Bahia Project in Brazil, and Donald Project in Australia (through a joint venture with Astron Limited). Based in Lakewood, Colorado, its shares trade on the NYSE American (“UUUU”) and TSX (“EFR”).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at

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